After years of feuding with Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair has seemingly aligned with the former WWE Women's Champion.

On the November 11, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, Belair and Jade Cargill successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

After the match, Nia Jax attacked them. Naomi tried to make the save, but it was Damage CTRL's Sky who made the save, solidifying herself as a babyface for the first time during her WWE main roster run. She also discarded Tiffany Stratton.

The group of Belair, Cargill, Sky, and Naomi stood tall as RAW came to a close, seemingly indicating the women's WarGames team. They could be on a crash course to face Morgan, Rodgriguez, Jax, and Stratton in a WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 30.

Earlier in the night, Damage CTRL's Sky, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane scored a big win against Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark). Kai got revenge on Pure Fusion Collective, who put her on the shelf for three months with an injury.

Iyo Sky and Damage CTRL's WWE run

It appears that Damage CTRL is finally turning face for the first time. They were first introduced at the 2022 SummerSlam PLE after Belair defended the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch.

Bayley made her return from injury alongside Sky and Kai, who were making their main roster debuts. Kai was released from WWE just a few months prior to her main roster debut.

They remained a villainous stable for the first couple of years of their run. Eventually, Bayley was kicked out of the group after Asuka and Sane joined the group.

At the 2023 Money in the Bank PLE, Sky won the women's ladder match, earning her a championship match at the time of her choosing. Sky cashed it in a month later at SummerSlam, winning the Women's Championship from Belair after a triple-threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Who is Bianca Belair?

Like Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair is one of WWE's top women's stars and is already a three-time world champion. Currently, she is running the women's tag team division with Cargill, holding the Women's Tag Team Championship in their second reign.

She joined NXT in 2016 and remained there until 2020. Belair's main roster debut came at WrestleMania 36 when she saved the Street Profits, which includes her husband Montez Ford, from an attack from Austin Theory, Zelina Vega, and Angel Garza.

The following year, Belair won the women's Royal Rumble match. She subsequently faced Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, winning the match.

Her first world championship reign lasted 133 days before Lynch ended it at SummerSlam. Lynch made her shocking return from maternity leave and beat Belair in seconds.

It took several months before Belair regained the championship, winning it at WrestleMania 38. The reign ended at 420 days at Night of Champions when Asuka defeated her.

She regained the championship at SummerSlam before Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her. Belair has not won a world championship since.