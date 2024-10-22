The WWE is catching some heat for a segment involving the Judgment Day's Carlito and Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane on their latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

After Sky and Sane talked with RAW general manager Adam Pearce, Carlito walked in. He slyly says, “I gotta learn Chinese,” as he watches Sky and Sane walk away.

The reason he was talking to the RAW general manager was to pitch “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio as the next challenger for World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

The moment did not go over well with some members of the WWE Universe. For one, Sky and Sane are both from Japan, making Carlito's statement seem ignorant.

“It's not funny,” one fan replied to Wrestle Ops' video post on X, formerly Twitter. “WWE should respect other people's culture and language!”

Another fan shared this sentiment: “All they had to say was ‘Japanese' instead. Literally the easiest thing,” they replied. A different fan said, “This is not funny…at all.”

One fan joked that Carlito is unaware of the change of regime in WWE. “Does he know he's not working under Vince McMahon anymore?” the fan asked.

At least the WWE Universe is aware of the awkward and insensitive joke. Expect the company to do better with moments like these going forward.

Who are WWE's Damage CTRL members Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane?

Both Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane of the WWE stable Damage CTRL are legendary Japanese wrestlers. They both worked for various promotions before making their ways to WWE.

Sane was the first to join WWE, competing in NXT from 2017-19. The following year in 2018, Sky joined NXT as well. Both are former NXT Women's Champions and have had stellar careers.

Sky held the Women's Championship and held it for over 300 days. She eventually lost it to Raquel González (now known as Raquel Rodriguez on the main roster) at the TakeOver: Stand & Deliver PLE.

While on the main roster, Sane was a part of the Kabuki Warriors with Asuka. They remained together until her WWE contract expired in 2021. She then returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom before returning to WWE at the 2023 Crown Jewel event.

Shortly after, Sane joined Damage CTRL, teaming with her Kabuki Warrior tag team partner Asuka once again. She has remained a part of the stable since, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship for the second time with Asuka after joining the group.

At the 2022 SummerSlam event, Sky made her return to the company, joining the main roster with Dakota Kai. Together, they formed the Damage CTRL stable with Bayley.

As a part of the group, she won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Kai. Additionally, she won the 2023 women's Money in the Bank ladder match, cashing the contract in on Bianca Belair at the 2023 SummerSlam.

She won the WWE Women's Championship and held it for over 240 days. Ultimately, she lost the championship to her former Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley, who won the women's Royal Rumble match to earn her title shot.