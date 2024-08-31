After taking a loss the last time they wrestled a Tag Team Championship match in Europe, the combination of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair had a fantastic showing at Bash in Berlin, working a compelling second match on the five bout show against The Unholy Union to recapture the titles they were never technically pinned to lose.

Now granted, was this particularly surprising? No, it was the then-unnamed team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark who ate the pin at Clash at the Castle, not Belair or Cargill, but considering The Unholy Union weren't exactly booked like unbeatable forces of nature, as the duo were technically defeated by DQ on SmackDown earlier this month by DQ earlier this month, and looked incredibly vulnerable in Germany as a result.

What was surprising, however, was Cargill's reaction during the Bash in Berlin postshow media session, as after being asked what it's like to be a member of WWE for a year after jumping from AEW last year, “That Chick” went in on being asked about her former employer, as she's tired of talking about Tony Khan and company.

“You know what, I'm so tired of answering questions about AEW,” Cargill declared. “I'm proud to be from there; however, I'm here. The answer is that I'm here, and I want to focus on what's next. And that's solidifying and owning these tag team titles and making a name for ourselves.”

Alright, technically the reporter only mentioned AEW to provide context to their question, as opposed to asking about the promotion explicitly. Still, it's good to know where Cargill stands at this stage of the game as, despite being an AEW original who worked almost all of her singles matches for the promotion, she is focused on being a WWE Superstar.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are coming together in WWE

While Cargill opted against answering the reporter's question, Belair understood what was being asked and decided to weigh in on what it's been like to work with the former TBS Champion almost exclusively in 2024, noting that she wants to be the sort of resource her tag team partner can lean on, much like the vets she had back in 2020.

“And I feel like I try to be here as much as I can, and I feel like if anyone can relate to Jade, it would be me. You know, she came in with a lot of hype, she hit the ground running, and she got thrown into some really big situation, you know?” Belair asked. “I feel like my very first year, I found myself in the main event of WrestleMania, and I was as new as possible, and I leaned on and relied on all the girls in the locker room, so I'm just trying to do the same thing that was done for me. But that's just what I'm trying to do, I think you have a logn career here and we're just trying to jumpstart that with the Tag Team division.”

With Belair taking the lead, Cargill decided to weigh in on the topic, too, noting that she has been wrestling more than ever before on her current WWE run and has really relied on her Big 3 family for support when the times get tough.

“Yeah, it's a lot; what we do is a lot, guys. We've been on the road for over a week right now, and it's going to pick up, so I do lean on someone like ‘The EST' and Naomi, and they give me the best advice ever,” Cargill noted. “I've never been on the road like this; I've never had as many matches as we just had this past week, but they make things easier; they make things smoother. We are all a family on the road, and these moments mean something.”

Alright, while some fans may scoff at the idea of a week tour being grueling, as the G1 Climax just finished up where wrestlers like Konosuke Takeshita just wrestled 17 matches over a 27-day period, for a wrestler like Cargill, who rarely spends more than 10 minutes in the ring at any given time, getting to work in front of huge European crowds in front of an elite talent like Belair must have been one heck of a learning experience. If Cargill can continue to grow with performers like Belair and Naomi in her corner, who knows, maybe she will become the sort of singles star WWE desperately wants her to be, as she has everything else in place to become a certified star.