As announced on TGA 2022, the demo for Forspoken is now available to download and play on Playstation.

Forspoken is one of the most anticipated magic games coming out next year. Luckily, interested players don’t have to wait for too long, as a demo for Forspoken is now available. Players can download the demo for PlayStation 5 and try the game out for free. This will let the player experience the game’s magic system, which is usable in combat and when exploring. The website has this to say about the Forspoken demo:

Jump into Avoalet’s Water Garden and dash through the sprawling Athian landscape with Magic Parkour. Complete 5 main objectives to aid Frey in her quest to find her way home, and discover detours along the way. Combat treacherous foes with an extensive arsenal of attack & support magic.

The demo trailer also shows off some of the game’s story. The narrator talks about how the people were cowering in fear of the game’s antagonists. They also mention how, thanks to Frey’s arrival, the people now have hope that they stand a chance against the enemy. It’s now up to Frey to put a to their evil reign once and for all.

Once players are done with the demo, they can then choose to preorder the game. Players can choose between the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains the game’s Mini Soundtrack, a Mini Artbook, the In Tanta We Trust DLC, early access to the Prequel Story DLC, and a Rare Resource Kit. Pre-ordering either version of the game will also give a preorder bonus. What the player gets will depend on where they pre-order the game. Pre-ordering Forspoken from the Playstation store will give the player a No Limits Cloak, a Symbol Combo Necklace, Trigger Happy Nails, and a Crafting Starter Kit. Meanwhile, pre-ordering it on PC gives the player an Elite Cloak, a Spectra Combo Necklace, and Overclock Nails. Players have until the game’s release date, January 24, 2023, to pre-order it and get the bonus items.

