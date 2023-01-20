Forspoken, the next upcoming game from Luminous Productions, was featured in today’s PlayStation Showcase a window for the release date was also announced at the end of the new trailer. Luminous Productions features a substantial amount of devs that also worked on Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XV, and the lessons learned from that game seem to carry over into Forspoken quite well. You can see it in the impeccable lighting and animations, and in the flashy magic and particle effects. the inspirations are also apparent in how it blends modern-day aesthetics with magic and fantasy.

Forspoken Release Date: January 24, 2023

Forspoken is headed to the PC and PS5 on January 24, 2023. If you can’t wait for the official release, you can also try out the game’s limited demo. However, the demo is only available on PS5. You can check out our article covering the demo to see what you can experience in it.

Luminous Productions Creative Producer, Raio Mitsuno, penned the official PlayStation Blog post for the trailer reveal. In it, she expounds on the game’s premise with the following:

“Frey is a directionless, gritty yet street smart young woman who has persevered despite her rough upbringing in New York City. And her life hasn’t really gotten any easier now that she’s about to turn 21. Things take a turn for the unexpected when she’s magically transported to Athia, a land where fantasies and nightmares are suddenly very real.

Playing as Frey, you’ll need to harness newly discovered magical abilities to battle the terrifying monsters that inhabit the land. To have a chance of returning home, she’ll also have to contend with the Tantas — destructive and twisted all-powerful matriarchs who have dominion over Athia.”

Additionally, the post revealed that Bear McCreary is composing the game’s soundtrack. He is most well known for his work on God of War (2018) and The Walking Dead. BioShock’s Garry Schyman will be contributing to the game’s soundtrack as well.

With an initial release date of Spring 2022, it looked like we’ve still got quite a bit of a wait for Forspoken. The stunning visuals and impressive traversal already look like they’re going to be a lot of fun, and the world of Athia seems like it’s begging to be explored. Moreover, it’s also a chance for Luminous Productions to show off their chops and what they’re really capable of when they’re free to pursue their own IP. This time they’re not tied down to the legacy of the storied Final Fantasy franchise (or the years upon years of troubled development that Final Fantasy XV went through), and I personally can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for us with Forspoken.

The game was then announced for an October 2022 release date to give more way for further development and polishing. However, Square Enix and Luminous then proceeded to push back the game further to January 24, 2023, this time for strategic purposes, probably to avoid having to compete with bigger name titles. So, it’s still a long way before we’ll see this game launch.