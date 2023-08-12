Former Fort Valley State and Johnson C. Smith running back Emmanuel Wilson made his presence felt in the Packer's preseason opener vs. the Bengals. Wilson scored an impressive 11-yard touchdown to cap off a 3-play, 47-yard drive with 2:14 to go in the third quarter. The Packer's rookie running back then pulled off an 80-yard touchdown run that put the Packers up 36-19 at the 9:06 mark of the fourth quarter.

Wilson finished the game with 6 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. His play in the Packer's preseason opener had social media buzzing about his talent.

CBS Sports reporter Eli Berkovits tweeted, “Emmanuel Wilson may have just won himself a roster spot right there. WOW that was serious speed!”

“Just another solid NFLer of the collegiate football powerhouse known to all as Fort Valley State,” tweeted Pat Heffling.

“I’m no pro scout but this Emanuel Wilson guy looks like somebody maybe worth having on the roster,” tweeted Sam McNamara.

Wilson played his final year of college football at Fort Valley State University last season. He led the Wildcats to an 8-2 regular season and totaled 1,371 rushing yards on 209 attempts and 17 TDs. Making big plays isn't unusual for Wilson as he had an 87-yard touchdown run against Tuskegee University in the 2022 Red Tails Classic and a 90-yard touchdown against Clark Atlanta.

Wilson had significant draft buzz as he finished the season with the Wildcats but only one HBCU player was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed with the Denver Broncos in Undrafted Free Agency but was released shortly after. He then joined the Green Bay Packers on May 22.