Fort Valley State football is looking to exceed the low expectations placed upon them in the preseason.

The Wildcats, after a stellar 8-2 season, have been ranked lower than expected in many polls. The SIAC predicted order of finish, unveiled during media day, ranks Fort Valley State football fourth behind defending-champion Benedict, Albany State and Tuskegee. The HBCU Division II Coaches Poll ranks the Wildcats fifth behind their SIAC rivals and the CIAA's Fayetteville State and Virginia Union.

The low poll rankings are reminiscent of Fort Valley's notable snub from the Division II playoffs. Head Coach Shawn Gibbs believes that the SIAC is disrespected in general.

“I don’t think we get the respect that we deserve,” Gibbs said to HBCU Gameday's Stephen Gaither at SIAC Media Day.

“I was pleased to see Benedict get the number one seed last year in our region because they deserved that. Coach [Chennis] Berry did a great job. But this conference is full of good coaches, good teams, and good players. And right now, we’re fighting collectively to garner that national respect.”

Gibbs knows about garnering national respect. The Fort Valley State football coach was previously the running back coach at North Carolina A&T before joining the Wildcats in February 2022. He was part of the Aggies' four Celebration Bowl wins and their massive upsets against Jacksonville State, Kent State and East Carolina. Gibbs knows what it takes to win and doesn't absolve his team from missteps.

The Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-2 during Gibbs' debut, their best record since 2012. Fort Valley had its best start a season since 2004, getting out to a 4-0 record before a brutal 45-13 loss to the eventual champion Benedict Tigers during Homecoming. If the Wildcats won that game, they would've been a step closer to clinching a birth in the SIAC championship and a spot in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The team bounced back in a big way after that blowout loss, including a win over rival Albany State that ended a four-game losing streak in the annual Fountain City Classic. While a 28-24 loss to the Savannah State Tigers in the Macon Central City Classic ended all hopes at a postseason bid, a loaded Wildcats squad expects to get one this season.

Fort Valley boasts starting Quarterback Kelvin Durham, who was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and nine other All-SIAC players. The returning talent to the Wildcats compensates for the loss of Emanuel Wilson, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers.

“Everyone we've been talking to…every single person has asked how do you move on without Emmanuel Wilson,” Gibbs said in response to a question at SIAC media day from HBCU+ personality Scottay, “For us, that gives us the desire to show people that we were more than a one-man team. He was a great player…extremely productive for us but he wasn't the only person we had out there.”

The Wildcats start their season in the Red Tails Classic against Tuskegee on Sunday, September 3rd at 4:00 p.m. (PT). The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.