The contending Savannah State Tigers men's basketball team are set to face off against Fort Valley State for the first time.

On Saturday, the Fort Valley State Wildcats (3-10) will be hosting the Savannah State Tigers team (6-5) at the HPE Complex in Fort Valley, Georgia.

Savannah State is coming off a resounding victory against Morris College in their previous outing, which was a much-needed win after a two-game losing streak. With a (6-5) record this season, including six wins in front of their home crowd, the Tigers face a challenge on the road where they have yet to secure a victory. Junior guard Ajay Plain shares his insights on what it will take for them to break this losing streak away from home.



“I think the key points we need to bring are defense from the start to the finish and intensity. Just execution as long as we do those things we should bring it home a road win.”



The Tigers boast the second-best defense in the SIAC conference, surrendering an average of 64.3 points per game. However, it is on the offensive end where the team needs to step up. Junior forward Qua King has been exceptional, averaging 16.1 points per game, which ranks eighth in the conference. Unfortunately, as a collective unit, the Tigers rank 12th in the conference. Despite this, the players believe that their defensive intensity and height will compensate for their offensive struggles. They are set to face Fort Valley, a team that allows 75.5 points per game and commits an average of 12.0 turnovers per game – an area that SSU excels in, leading the conference in forcing turnovers. Sophomore Zion Davis acknowledges that if they focus on defense and capitalize on open shots, victory will be within their grasp.

“On the defensive end, they play zone so I feel as if we can attack them high low big wise and hit open shots when we get them. On the defensive side, we gotta be a dog honestly like we do every game. Come with intensity from start to finish.”



Ajay Plain added, “The Morris game we pressed up the whole game we just gotta keep that intensity and just come out knowing defense is going to win the game. Offense gone come.”



The Fort Valley State Wildcats (3-10) are currently experiencing a challenging season. With the SIAC tournament still more than a month away, this team needs to rally and secure a series of victories in order to improve their seeding. Moreover, the Wildcats are coming into this game after suffering some tough losses, including two consecutive defeats and three out of their last six games, culminating in a 57-70 loss to Miles College.

However, amidst these setbacks, there are some notable bright spots within the squad. Junior guard Myson Lowe and senior forward Khadim Samb serve as the team's anchors, both consistently contributing double-digit scoring averages. The performance of these two players will play a crucial role if the Wildcats hope to have a chance at victory.

The rivals from different conferences are all geared up for an exciting showdown at the HPE arena in Fort Valley, GA. The clash is scheduled for this Saturday at 3 P.M.