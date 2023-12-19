Savannah State snapped their losing streak with an impressive win over Kentucky State.

Qua King shines with a remarkable 25-point performance as the Savannah State Tigers dominate the Kentucky State University Thorobreds, securing a 75-65 victory. This win not only boosts their record to 3-3 but also marks a triumphant rebound from their recent setback.

Ajay Plain and Michael Swift played a major factor as both players were in double figures. Plain contributed with 14 points and 9 assists while Swift was a great addition off the bench dishing in 13 points and 4 steals for the Tigers, who were coming off a 46-59 loss to Miles College.



Khalif Crawley Jr had 16 points with 10 rebounds and Lavar Miller Jr scored 13 points. Josiah Mitchell was the third-leading scorer with 10 points for the Thorobreds, which had lost 2 games in a row coming into this matchup.



A strong 1st half from Savannah State helped prevail to victory. However, Kentucky State shot a better field goal percentage in the first half with 41% to Savannah State’s 35%. The Tigers were the aggressors in the painted area and penalized the Thorobreds for turning the ball over. SSU outgained Kentucky State in second-chance points with a 16-8 advantage in the first half and outscored Kentucky State in points off turnovers with a 20-5 advantage.



In the 2nd half, the Tigers turned the heat up as they improved their field goal percentage shooting 62% as a team and nailing 75% of their free throws. But their bench played a major part in this victory as 2 of their starters fouled out Ajay Plain and Mikel Jordan. Freshman standout Michael Swift turned his game up, playing a season-high 24 minutes and being an absolute pest on the offensive and defensive side. He was aided by the help of Qua King. The SSU bench gave them 17 points, three more than the Theorberds.



Junior Guard Austin Lewis commented on his team's performance. “We were up the whole game, there was no lead changes, we basically controlled the whole game.”



Savannah State will look to follow up their victory against the (2-7) Tuskegee University Tigers in Tiger Arena on December 16 at 4 PM EST.



Kentucky State will have to put this loss behind them as they have a quick turnaround where they travel to Jacksonville FL to take on the (3-5) Edward Waters University on December 11 at 5 P.M.



