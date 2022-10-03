Fortnite Leaks: Everything we know so far about Fortnitemares 2022

One of the biggest Fortnite events every year is the Fortnitemares Halloween event. We don’t have any official information from Epic Games yet, but here is everything we know so far about Fortnitemares 2022 Halloween event based on early Fortnite leaks.

The Halloween-themed Fortnite event is one of the most exciting events in-game, mostly because of the many treats that players receive during this season. Will Epic Games be able to follow up the successful Fortnitemares in years past with its 2022 rendition? Here are what the Fortnite leaks say:

Fortnitemares 2022 Start Date: October 18, 2022

Tis’ the season of screams, bad dreams, and all monstrous things. Fortnitemares returns October 18. pic.twitter.com/0sGXaHphzl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 1, 2022

Last year, Fortnitemares ran from October 5 to November 2, 2021. However, this year, Epic Games announced that Fortnitemares 2022 will be coming out a bit later on October 18, 2022.

And that’s as far as we know about Fortnitemares from official sources. As for everything else, we have to turn to Fortnite leaks.

Fortnite Leaks: Upcoming Fortnite Halloween-themed Boss and Events

UPCOMING HALLOWEEN BOSS (Codenamed "Freaky") 🔥 – Can "Summon Creatures"

– Drops an unreleased/unknown Mythic weapon & a Pumpking Launcher (+ 2 Rocket Ammo)

– Also drops: 2 Ammo Stacks, 2 Consumable Stacks, 6 Fireflies pic.twitter.com/6fl3DNtP8x — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2022

Renowned Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed in the past weeks (even before Epic Games’ own announcement) what we could expect from this year’s Halloween event. This includes a Boss Codenamed “Freaky”, a monster that can “Summon Creatures” and drops a currently unreleased Mythic weapon & a Pumpkin Launcher, alongside 2 Ammo Stacks, 2 Consumable Stacks, and 6 Fireflies. The Mythic weapon has its own codename – “Freaky.”

Fortnite are working on a new ammo type called "Phantom Ammo", no idea what for but it's probably for Halloween or something. They also updated some "Self Destruct" stuff for a vehicle, which might be for the new Mech that they're working on. pic.twitter.com/RtqJwmIzgJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 28, 2022

Another leaked item that might be coming out just in time for Halloween is a new ammo type called “Phantom Ammo.” There are also some references in the game’s code for “Self Destruct” on vehicles, although it’s not yet clear what that’s for as of the moment. HYPEX posits that this is for the new Mech that Epic Games is working on.

Furthermore, there are references to Zombie versions of Chickens alongside the more typical zombies you’d find around Battle Royale Island during the Halloween event. What are they for? We don’t know yet.

That’s all we know so far about this year’s Fortnitemares based on the rumors and leaks we’ve seen. For everything else about Fortnite, click here.