Fortnite leaks indicate that Goku and other Dragon Ball Z characters will soon be playable as outfits in Fortnite.

Looks like the Fortnite universe is in for a treat because it seems that the Saiyans are soon making their arrival. Goku and other Dragon Ball characters are coming to Fortnite’s battle royale island.

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will happen towards the end of August, after Epic's summer break 🔥 (via @MidaRado) pic.twitter.com/rQ4ZMyndGc — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 14, 2022

According to a prominent Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, a Fortnite and Dragon Ball collaboration will take place towards the end of August. It’s perfect timing too considering that the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie will come out on August 19. Looking at Epic’s patterns and tendencies, they’d typically release crossover skins during a franchise’s movie or series release as a way to promote their content.

As for which characters from Dragon Ball are coming to Fortnite, here’s what we know so far:



Goku

Vegeta

Beerus

Bulma or Android 18

To celebrate Dragon Ball’s debut in Fortnite, players will be able to participate in a series of quests filled with rewards. In fact, there could potentially be a unique event skin up for grabs along the way.

At this point, it’s safe to say that Fortnite is the king of crossovers in video game history. Many iconic characters from other video games, TV Shows, Movies, Anime, etc. somehow made their way into the game. Fortnite kicked their anime series of skins off with one of Shonen Jump’s four anime giants, Naruto. In fact, Naruto already has 2 waves of skins released in the item shop. So it really makes sense for Goku and the gang to make the jump to Fortnite. Once they arrive, Dragon Ball will officially be the 2nd anime from Shonen’s Big Four to join the game.