Grambling State University is locking in the talent that is driving its athletics to new heights. On Thursday, Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, announced contract extensions for four head coaches, softball’s Nakeya Hall, women’s soccer’s Justin Wagar, women’s volleyball’s Paige Phillips, and baseball’s Davin Pierre. Approved by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors, these extensions reflect GSU’s investment in its student-athletes and leadership.

Hall and Wagar both earned two-year extensions through December 2027. Phillips’ extension will keep her with GSU through June 2028, while Pierre’s three-year extension runs through May 2028.

“Grambling State University is thrilled to extend the contracts of coaches Nakeya Hall, Paige Phillips, Davin Pierre, and Justin Wagar,” said Dr. Scott. “Their commitment to excellence, leadership, and the holistic development of our student-athletes has been exceptional. Each coach brings a unique strength to our athletic programs, and we are confident that their continued contributions will elevate our teams to new heights.”

Nakeya Hall has transformed GSU softball, reaching third in all-time wins for the program with 102 wins and holding the highest winning percentage in school history at .434. In 2023, she led the Tigers to their first SWAC Championship game since 2001.

Justin Wagar is in his sixth season leading the women’s soccer program and has become the winningest coach in its history. With a record of 67-47-13, he led the team to its first SWAC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance last season. His leadership has brought home two SWAC regular season titles and four SWAC title game appearances.

Paige Phillips took over women’s volleyball in 2022, and in her first season, led the Lady Tigers to a No. 3 seed in the SWAC Tournament, the team’s highest ranking since 2009. Phillips has consistently kept the team competitive in the upper half of the conference.

Davin Pierre became GSU’s head baseball coach in 2022, following 12 years as an assistant. In just three seasons, he led the Tigers to a SWAC Tournament Championship and their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010. With a 60-25 conference record and an overall win percentage of .488, Pierre is proving himself as one of the top coaches in SWAC baseball.

With these dedicated coaches leading the way, Grambling State is gearing up for even more victories and milestones across its athletic programs