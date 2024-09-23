ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 7: Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Danylo Voievodkin continues with a fight between Francesco Mazzeo and Kevin Christian in the light heavyweight division. Mazzeo is an undefeated prospect who has won all four of his fights with all four coming inside the distance meanwhile, Christian has won five fights in a row as he steps in on short notice for his shot on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Mazzeo-Christian prediction and pick.

Francesco Mazzeo (4-0) was originally scheduled to face off against Phil Latu on Week 5 but visa issues had to push his Contender Series debut back 2 weeks. He has now won all four of his professional bouts with his last victory coming in just 37 seconds on July 20th. Now, Mazzeo will look to remain unbeaten when he takes on short-notice newcomer Kevin Christian on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Kevin Christian (8-2) has now won each of his last five fights but has fought just once in the last five years. After Mazzeo had to be rescheduled with visa issues, it opened up the opportunity for Christian to step in as a short-notice opponent. Now, Christian will be looking to make the most of the opportunity when he takes on Francesco Mazzeo on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Francesco Mazzeo-Kevin Christian Odds

Francesco Mazzeo: +124

Kevin Christian: -160

Why Francesco Mazzeo Will Win

Francesco Mazzeo is poised to make a statement against Kevin Christian in Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series. The undefeated Italian prospect brings a perfect 4-0 record to the Octagon, showcasing his potential as a rising star in the light heavyweight division.

Mazzeo’s path to victory lies in his well-rounded skill set and ability to adapt. Despite facing his third different opponent for this event, Mazzeo’s preparation has remained focused and intense. This adaptability demonstrates his mental fortitude and tactical flexibility, crucial attributes for success in the high-pressure environment of the Contender Series.

The Italian fighter’s striking prowess is expected to be a key factor in this matchup. Mazzeo’s crisp technique and power could pose significant problems for Christian, especially if he can control the distance and dictate the pace of the fight. His ability to mix up his attacks and keep opponents guessing will be crucial in breaking down Christian’s defenses.

While Christian brings a more extensive professional record (8-2) to the table, Mazzeo’s unblemished record suggests a higher ceiling and potential for growth. The hunger and drive of an undefeated prospect often translate into a fierce determination inside the cage, which could give Mazzeo an edge in terms of aggression and output.

Furthermore, Mazzeo’s experience in facing last-minute opponent changes for this event may have sharpened his focus and adaptability. This mental resilience could prove invaluable if the fight doesn’t go according to plan, allowing him to make quick adjustments on the fly.

Francesco Mazzeo’s combination of technical skills, undefeated record, and mental toughness make him a formidable opponent for Kevin Christian. If Mazzeo can effectively implement his game plan and showcase his full arsenal, he stands an excellent chance of not only winning the fight but also impressing Dana White enough to secure a UFC contract.

Why Kevin Christian Will Win

Kevin Christian is primed to secure a victory against Francesco Mazzeo in Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, showcasing his experience and well-rounded skill set. With an impressive 8-2 record, Christian brings a significant edge in professional fight experience compared to Mazzeo’s 4-0 record.

Christian’s countering ability and credible grappling skills make him a formidable opponent. These attributes will be crucial in neutralizing Mazzeo’s aggressive style, which has been described as reckless when moving forward. Christian’s experience in longer fights could prove decisive, as Mazzeo has shown signs of poor cardio, slowing down after just a few minutes in previous bouts.

While Mazzeo has demonstrated power in his strikes, Christian’s ability to weather early storms and capitalize on his opponent’s mistakes will be key. Christian’s more extensive fight history suggests he’s better equipped to handle the pressure of the Contender Series stage.

Mazzeo’s questionable takedown defense is another area Christian can exploit. If the fight goes to the ground, Christian’s grappling skills could give him a significant advantage, potentially leading to a submission victory or dominant ground control.

Although both fighters have shown vulnerabilities, Christian’s more well-rounded game and experience in tougher matchups give him the edge. His ability to adapt mid-fight and find openings in Mazzeo’s defense will likely be the deciding factor.

Kevin Christian’s combination of experience, tactical striking, and grappling prowess make him the favorite to emerge victorious in this light heavyweight clash, potentially earning him a coveted UFC contract.

Final Francesco Mazzeo-Kevin Christian Prediction & Pick

This fight should be a barnburner for however long it lasts between these two heavy hitters. Ultimately, this fight could end with just one swing from either fighter but it’s also Christian’s grappling ability that sets him apart from Mazzeo to where if Christian goes to the grappling early he can sink in the submission quickly for the victory to secure his spot in the UFC.

Final Francesco Mazzeo-Kevin Christian Prediction & Pick: Kevin Christian (-160)