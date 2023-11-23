Francis Ford Coppola has some high praises for fellow director Ridley Scott, as he posted all about it on Instagram.

The director took to Instagram and posted a preview of Ridley Scott's new movie, Napoleon. For the caption, he went on and on about what he thinks of Scott and his work.

Francis Ford Coppola's praise for Ridley Scott

He started the post off by telling followers how he first learned of Scott.

“I first became aware of Ridley Scott with his film The Duellists. I was impressed, and realizing he was my contemporary began following his work, which was prodigious to say the least,” the award-winning director stated.

He said, “On after the other, different styles, themes — all ambitious and never stopping, absolutely great films like Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Alien, and Black Hawk Down. I realize he has been knighted for his extraordinary work, but he should be given a Dukedom for such outstanding quality input.”

Yes, Coppola feels Scott should get a Dukedom.

That wasn't all, though. He went on and said, “I never really got to meet him, aside from a few phone calls arranging the bargain sale of the neon sets from my own One From the Heart, which live on forever in his unforgettable Blade Runner.”

The director added, “Sir Ridley is actually a couple of years older than me, yet his amazing productivity remains with films like The Last Duel and an upcoming sequel to Gladiator.”

Finally, he touched on Scott's latest film, Napoleon.

“I am excited to see his new film in IMAX, Napoleon, and have no doubt it is spectacular!” he ended with.

We're sure Francis Ford Coppola will enjoy Ridley Scott's Napoleon since he already thinks so highly of him.