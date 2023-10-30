Francis Ngannou is riding high after a stellar performance this past weekend against the lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. Ngannou turned the doubters into believers after putting on the performance of a lifetime in his first professional boxing match against one of the greatest heavyweight boxing champions, even knocking down Fury in round three which was only the seventh time that Fury had been knocked down in his career.

There were many fans of both MMA and boxing who were crying out ‘robbery' when the scorecards were read this past weekend. It seemed as if Ngannou did enough to win the fight but he ultimately lost a rather close split decision to the champ. Now the question lies, what is next for Francis Ngannou? Ngannou was a guest on The MMA Hour and spoke about a potential matchup against Deontay Wilder but not in boxing.

Francis Ngannou says Deontay Wilder has “been training MMA” and that fight has been discussed 👀 #TheMMAHour ▶️ https://t.co/29tcNQ84pn pic.twitter.com/tk5kdh0tHp — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 30, 2023

Ariel Helwani proposed if an MMA fight is next that he fights Deontay Wilder as his next opponent. Ngannou responded “I think that's a good idea. In fact, we have spoken about that. In fact, that has been in the discussion. So, that is something that could potentially happen. Deontay Wilder for a couple of months, I mean for a little while now, has been training MMA.”

A potential fight between Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder would be the biggest crossover event in the history of MMA and the Professional Fighters League would reap the benefits. It certainly is going to be interesting to see who would be the first fighter to welcome Francis Ngannou to the PFL SmartCage and what is ultimately next whether it be boxing or MMA.