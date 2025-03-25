Michael Moorer will forever be linked to George Foreman — not just for the infamous 1994 knockout that rewrote boxing history, but for the mutual respect that grew from that night forward. When Foreman passed away at 76, Moorer’s grief hit deep. “It was shocking,” he said, describing the news as “devastating,” per TMZ. More than a former opponent, Moorer saw Foreman as “a gentle giant” and “a great person.”

Their bout on November 5, 1994 was more than a title fight. It became the cornerstone of Foreman’s legendary comeback. After retiring in 1977, Foreman returned a decade later, facing skepticism and age-related doubt. Then at 45, he stunned the world by knocking out a 26-year-old Moorer to claim the IBF and WBA heavyweight belts. That moment etched him into history as the oldest heavyweight champion ever. Moorer, undefeated at the time and fresh off a win against Evander Holyfield, had underestimated the power behind Foreman’s measured approach.

But there was no bitterness. Moorer recalled needing 32 stitches after that punch, yet he harbored no resentment. Over the years, the two stayed in touch by phone, keeping their rivalry rooted in friendship. In 2023, they reunited at the premiere of Big George Foreman, where Moorer’s son got to meet the man who once knocked out his father. “It was a proud moment,” Moorer said.

Legacy that outlasts the title belts

Foreman’s victory over Moorer wasn’t just a win — it was a symbol of resilience, faith, and second chances. Moorer emphasized how deeply Foreman impacted other fighters with his wisdom, humility, and spiritual presence. “He was honorable, exceptional, religious, and spiritual,” Moorer told The Ring. “He was a good influencer for boxers. I’m very grateful I was able to be in his presence.”

Even as he reflected on that crushing loss, Moorer did so with reverence. “I was on top of the world,” he said of 1994. “But Foreman showed me something else. That experience stays with me.”