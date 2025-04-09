ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The IBF and WBA welterweight titles will be on the line on Saturday night as Jaron ‘Boots' Ennis (33-0, 1 NC) and Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 1 NC) look to become undisputed titleholders. It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Jaron Ennis-Eimantas Stanionis prediction and pick.

Ennis, 27, is continuing his rise to stardom by attempting to conquer the welterweight division following Terence Crawford's departure. Still undefeated, ‘Boots' is coming off his third title defense, a unanimous decision victory over Karen Chukhadzhian.

Stanionis, 30, has held the WBA belt since taking it off the waist of Radzhab Butaev in April 2022. However, since then, he has only fought once, defending his title against Gabriel Maestre in May 2024. Although just eight years into his professional career, Stanionis enjoyed a successful amateur career that included multiple European Championships and an Olympic appearance.

Here are the Jaron Ennis-Eimantas Stanionis odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Jaron Ennis-Eimantas Stanionis Odds

Jaron Ennis: -650

Eimantas Stanionis: +430

Over 10.5 Rounds: -205

Under 10.5 Rounds: +158

How to Watch Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Main event ring walks (estimated): 10:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: DAZN

Why Jaron Ennis Will Win

For the fifth consecutive fight, Ennis is headlining an East Coast-based fight card. As a native of Philadelphia, the event is fully catered to him and Matchroom Boxing's efforts to turn him into a superstar. While Stanionis is being dubbed as the toughest opponent of his career, the Lithuanian's style suits Ennis much better than his previous opponent, Chukhadzhian.

Chukhadzhian, a fighter who relies on a ton of movement, gave Ennis trouble closing distance and following up his shots. As a result, Ennis is 2-0 against him but was unable to put on the big performance everyone wanted to see. However, Stanionis is a much more stagnant fighter than Chukhadzhian, utilizing minimal footwork and relying on his tight high guard.

Stanionis is going to need to force the issue and pressure Ennis, particularly early, but ‘Boots' has hardly struggled with that approach. Ennis' speed and athleticism are unlike anything Stanionis has ever seen. Stanionis, while experienced and durable, has fought just once in the last three years, picking up a gritty win over 37-year-old Gabriel Maestre.

Why Eimantas Stanionis Will Win

Ennis is undefeated but not unbeatable. Of the world champions with the most star power, Ennis seems to be the most vulnerable. While elite offensively and possessing unmatched hand speed, his defensive weaknesses are clear as day. Though neither Chukhadzhian nor David Avanesyan was able to make him pay, they hit Ennis a combined 226 times across 17 total rounds.

His highlights showcase mesmerizing vision and head movement, but Ennis is also equally as likely to get hit by shots up the middle, especially when advancing. Stanionis, while not the most powerful, has better accuracy than Chukhadzhian and Avanesyan. If he can force Ennis into a dogfight — which he claims he will — Stanionis can make the champion much more uncomfortable than he wants to be.

Stanionis might not have the power to knock Ennis out, but he has the durability and poise to drag this fight into the championship rounds and make it much murkier than the odds suggest. Stanionis has never been knocked down as a professional, and Ennis can grow frustrated and antsy when his opponents do not fold in the first half of the fight.

Final Jaron Ennis-Eimantas Stanionis Prediction & Pick

This is the biggest fight of Ennis' career but also one that should give him his moment. As he continues to chase a big fight, Ennis still needs that one big highlight or crowning moment to catapult himself into the same category as some of the biggest names in the sport. After a tough fight with Karen Chukhadzhian in his last title defense, he has the chance to seize that moment against Stanionis.

While Stanionis is one of the toughest fighters in the division, he is also one of the most basic. His fundamental approach is highly effective but not one that will fluster anyone. Ennis has visibly struggled against movement-based opponents throughout his title reign but finally gets a fairly stationary fighter in Stanionis, who does not bounce around nearly as much as Chukhadzhian or Avanesyan do. Stanionis also does not have the speed or power to fully threaten the holes in Ennis' game.

If Stanionis can weather the storm, this fight can quickly turn into a weary back-and-forth affair. Yet, if Ennis comes out the way he is capable, this should be a highlight moment for him. It will not come easy, but everything Ennis has been chasing is within an arm's reach. The value on Ennis by knockout (+130) is slightly better than by decision (+110), but if he finds a stoppage, it will most likely come early rather than late. Ennis has just one career knockout win after round six, putting more value on the under than the knockout prop.

Final Jaron Ennis-Eimantas Stanionis Prediction & Pick: Under 10.5 rounds (+158)