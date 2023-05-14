Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Francis Ngannou is the biggest free agent in all of combat sports right now and he hints at a massive announcement this upcoming week. Ngannou has been making all of his rounds to the various organizations about being their next big signing but we have yet to see anything materialize just yet.

People in the MMA community as well as the media have been expressing their feelings about the way Ngannou has been handling his free agency. They think that he is “fumbling the bag” so to speak and is losing out on a ton of money.

Just out here fumbling the bag 💰 pic.twitter.com/RmJXork1Yb — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 9, 2023

Francis Ngannou is just playing the field and making sure that he is getting what he thinks he is worth. There have been reports that he has shut down negotiations with Bellator, BKFC, and ONE Championship. That doesn’t leave many high-level options left to choose from, but it looks like he will be making his decision publicly this week on May 16th.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The only options that are left out there are for him to go straight into boxing some of the big-name fighters like Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, or even Andy Ruiz. Then he also has the chance to do both boxing and MMA with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

With Jake Paul as the head of the new PPV division in the PFL, Ngannou can make a ton of money fighting in MMA in their division and box for Paul’s MVP promotion. People may say what they want about Ngannou but the man came from absolutely nothing and he worked his tail off to be able to have the leverage he has today so kudos to him and let’s see him bring this bag home!