It was only on April 21 that the New York Mets held a 14-7 record, and they sat at a mere 0.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League East. Now, the Mets hold a 16-16 record and are looking up at both the Braves and the Miami Marlins in the division.

The Mets dropped to the .500 mark following their 2-0 road loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander made the first start of his season in the contest, and he allowed two earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched. Still, the Mets offense failed to get much going, logging a mere three hits against the Tigers.

The Mets have now been shut out six times this season. They were shut out just eight times in the entirety of the 2022 campaign.

Mets manager Buck Showalter is confident that his team will soon be able to turn around its woes at the plate.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We haven’t found that consistency yet, but I think we will,” Showalter said after the Mets’ road defeat to Detroit on Thursday. “Most time I’ll look at the pitching, but you gotta beat the good ones too.

“That’s why it’s the big leagues, you face a good pitcher every night almost.”

Overall, Showalter’s squad has won just two out of its last 11 games. The NL East side will look to get back on the right track in its upcoming three-game home series against the Colorado Rockies beginning on Friday.