Frank Reich’s net worth in 2023 is $10 million. The former professional quarterback turned head coach has had a long road to be head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Let's look at Frank Reich's net worth in 2023.

Frank Reich's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $10 million

After a 13-year professional playing career and a coaching career that dates back to 2006, Reich has had a long life in football. Frank Reich's net worth in 2023 sits at about $10 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Reich was born on Dec. 4, 1961, in Freeport, N.Y. He attended Cedar Crest High School in Pennsylvania, where he starred as a three-sport athlete. Between football, baseball, and basketball, football was his best sport, as he started at quarterback in his last two years. He also played in the Big 33 Football Classic in 1980, featuring the top high school players in the state of Pennsylvania.

Frank Reich's playing career

Reich had a reputation as a backup to the stars for most of his playing career. At the University of Maryland, Reich was the roommate and backup for Boomer Esiason for three years.

Reich was the starter in his senior year but separated his shoulder in Week 4 and didn't play for the rest of the regular season. In the Orange Bowl, Reich came off the bench with a 31-0 deficit and led the team to a 42-40 comeback win, the biggest comeback in NCAA history at the time.

Despite a lack of playing time in college, the Buffalo Bills drafted Reich in the third round of the 1985 draft. The Bills' quarterback at the time was future Hall-of-Famer Jim Kelly, who Reich backed up for the next nine seasons. Reich was instrumental during these years, replacing an injured Kelly to get key wins for the Bills on several occasions, including the biggest comeback in NFL playoff history.

Reich signed with the Carolina Panthers in their expansion season, backing up franchise quarterback Kerry Collins. He finally got a starting opportunity in 1996 with the New York Jets but only lasted for seven games. He also appeared for the Detroit Lions in 1997 and 1998 but retired at the end of 1998.

In 2014, Bill Polian, the GM of the Bills when they drafted Reich, called Reich the greatest backup quarterback in NFL history.

Frank Reich's turns to coaching career

Reich returned to the NFL in 2006, becoming a coaching intern under Tony Dungy. In 2008, the Colts gave him a promotion to offensive coaching staff assistant. After Dungy's retirement, Reich was named the new quarterbacks coach under former quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell. The entire coaching staff was let go in 2011 after a 2-14 season.

Reich then became wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals but was not retained when Bruce Arians took over as head coach. In 2013, the Los Angeles Chargers took a chance on Reich to be a member of their staff and then promoted him to offensive coordinator. The team let him go after a season that saw the Chargers finish 31st in rushing and struggle to move the ball.

Reich received another opportunity as offensive coordinator, with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He experienced more success in this role, winning the Super Bowl in 2017.

Frank Reich's first head-coaching job

In 2018, the Indianapolis Colts hired Reich as their head coach. Reich had two good seasons with the team, going 10-6 in 2018 and 11-5 in 2020. However, despite his regular-season efforts, the team couldn't advance past the Divisional round.

In 2022, after a disappointing 3-5-1 start to the season, Reich was fired. Reich had four years left on a contract that saw him getting paid $9 million annually, so the Colts would have had to pay him another $36 million if he didn't take another job, according to ESPN.

Reich wouldn't be out of work for long, as the Carolina Panthers hired him to be their head coach in 2023. While it is known that the contract is four years, the financial details are undisclosed. Interestingly enough, Reich is the first head coach in franchise history who is an offensive coach. This coincides with the team bringing in first overall pick Bryce Young.

Reich has had a long career, both as a player and coach. It may have been a surprise that his net worth is so low, but a backup playing career wasn't as lucrative in his days. Reich is sure to make much more in his coaching career once it is complete. Was Frank Reich's net worth in 2023 a surprise?