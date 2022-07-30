Frankie Montas: The 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Athletics for ace pitcher

The New York Yankees have just a couple of days left to make a splash ahead of the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline. After being heavily linked to Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, the Bronx Bombers missed out on the righty as the Seattle Mariners landed him on Friday night instead. Now, the focus shifts strictly to Oakland Athletics stud Frankie Montas, who is reportedly the Yankees’ No. 1 target.

Aaron Boone’s squad is in need of another proven starter and Montas certainly fits the bill. But, in order to make this deal happen, they will need to offer the A’s enough in return.

Here is the one deal the Yankees must offer Oakland for Frankie Montas.

1 Perfect Frankie Montas Trade For Yankees

Yankees get: Frankie Montas

Athletics get: Luis Medina, Hayden Wesneski, and Oswald Peraza

Yes, the Yankees will need to part ways with top prospects. There is just no way around it. Frankly, the A’s will probably want Anthony Volpe but in this scenario, NY is able to offer shortstop Oswald Peraza instead. Peraza is the second-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ system behind Volpe and is pretty much big league ready right now. He’s in Triple-A as a 22-year-old, hitting .260 with 13 home runs. Oakland would certainly be happy with getting a player like Peraza for Frankie Montas.

But, more than anything, they need starting pitching that can be ready to contribute in the bigs in the very near future. That’s where the next two fit the bill. Luis Medina is the 11th-ranked prospect in the system for the Yanks and boasts an electric fastball that reaches triple-digits. He’s currently strutting his stuff in Double-A, going 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 starts. Medina has struck out 81 batters in 72 innings of work while holding opposing lineups to a .179 average. At 23, he’s ready to contribute in the Majors right now.

Lastly, Hayden Wesnecki. He’s dealing in Triple-A, posting a 3.51 ERA in 19 outings. At 24 years old, it’s only a matter of time until he gets the call. Right now there isn’t exactly a lot of room for him in New York therefore sending him to the Athletics in a Frankie Montas blockbuster should immediately see Wesnecki make the big league roster and set Oakland up nicely for the future.

The A’s have made it clear they want future assets for Montas, which is understandable. Yes, it hurts to give up three solid youngsters, but Montas is the real deal and a legitimate ace. The righty is about the only bright spot in the Bay Area and he deserves a chance to contribute to a contender.

He’s 4-9 this season due to a lack of run support but the 29-year-old owns a 3.18 ERA. There would be a lot of pressure for Montas in the Bronx but alongside Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Jameson Taillon, among others, the Yankees’ rotation is going to look scary heading into October.

New York fans are expecting their team to make a move. They couldn’t get Castillo because the Reds wanted Volpe and the Yanks were unwilling to include him. Instead, they offered a package centered around Peraza, which is likely going to be the case with the Athletics.

Frankie Montas is rotting in Oakland. He’s too good for the mediocrity of a club trying to rebuild right now. The Yankees need to get this done and these three players should move the needle.