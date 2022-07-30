The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade

The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in.

The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that the Yankees were not willing to trade their top prospect, Anthony Volpe. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that New York made it clear that the young shortstop was untouchable in a Castillo

The Yankees told the Reds from the outset of talks on Castillo that they would not include Anthony Volpe. A deal built around Oswald Peraza was not going to match in Cincy’s view what it ultimately received from the Mariners. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2022

Although the Yankees would have benefitted greatly from Castillo being a part of the rotation, keeping Volpe off the table is not a horrible strategy. Castillo only has one more year of team control after this year and New York has a dire need for a good shortstop.

Holding onto Volpe for other trades — perhaps for someone like Shohei Ohtani — also makes sense for New York but their preference seems to be holding onto him and having him come up to the big leagues one day. He has showcased a lot of potential but may not be ready for at least another year.

New York is looking to improve so that it can take advantage of Aaron Judge’s outstanding season. Trading Volpe is their best bet to improve but they should make sure they get the right piece in return.

The Yankees are still determined to add a pitcher before the trade deadline. The apple of their eye is now Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.