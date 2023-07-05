Fred VanVleet's net worth in 2023 is $20 million. VanVleet is a professional basketball player who recently signed to play for the Houston Rockets in the NBA. He is a NBA champion and an All-Star. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Fred VanVleet's net worth in 2023.

VanVleet and fleet move on! Junior guard drops 27 as No. 7 Wichita State escapes No. 10 Indiana, 81-76. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Bh9QsWL1Jl — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2015

Fred VanVleet was born on February 25, 1994, in Rockford, Ill. He attended Auburn High School. In high school, VanVleet averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 dimes per game. After a stellar high school career, he was considered to be a four-star recruit and decided to join Wichita State.

VanVleet played for four seasons at Wichita State. He averaged 10.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. For his efforts, VanVleet also earned several distinctions, including three First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selections, two MVC Player of the Year Awards, and became a three-time AP Honorable Mention All-American.

Fred VanVleet signs with Toronto Raptors as undrafted free agent

After a decorated college basketball career, VanVleet declared for the 2016 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, the Wichita State star went undrafted. However, VanVleet did earn a roster spot at the Toronto Raptors' Summer League roster that year. He impressed in the Summer League by leading the Raptors and averaged 18.8 points and five assists per game. Afterwards, VanVleet's Summer League stint earned him a two-year deal with the Raptors worth $1.45 million.

VanVleet's rookie year in the NBA was forgettable. He only averaged 2.9 points per outing. However, it's worth noting that he also plied his time in the NBA G-League, where he played for the Toronto Raptors' D-League affiliate the Raptors 905. VanVleet averaged 16.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per outing to help the team win the D-League championship.

During his sophomore season in the NBA, VanVleet had better averages off the bench. Playing in 76 games, he tallied 8.6 points and 3.2 assists per outing. During the 2018 offseason, the Wichita State star nabbed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Raptors.

Fred VanVleet's breakout season with the Toronto Raptors

The 2019-2020 season served as VanVleet's breakout year. During the season, VanVleet became the Raptors' resident starting point guard. He averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.

But more importantly, VanVleet would play an instrumental role in helping the Raptors defeat the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks to clinch the franchise's first-ever NBA Finals appearance. If that wasn't enough, VanVleet would also help the Raptors win the franchise's first-ever NBA title at the expense of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. In the Finals, VanVleet averaged 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per outing to finish off Stephen Curry and the Warriors in six games.

Fred VanVleet's first big contract with the Toronto Raptors

After VanVleet's contract expired, the NBA champion earned a more lucrative contract to re-sign with the Raptors. VanVleet signed a four-year contract worth $85 million. To repay the Raptors organization, VanVleet had another impressive season. In the 2020-2021 season, he averaged 19.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The season also saw him break the Raptors franchise record by exploding for 54 points, spiked by a record-breaking 11 threes, against the Orlando Magic. The 54-point performance by VanVleet was the most points for an undrafted NBA player and the most in franchise history for a single game.

One season later, VanVleet registered a career high in scoring with 20.3 points per game to go along with 6.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Those numbers were good enough for VanVleet to make his first-ever All-Star Game appearance. A season later, VanVleet followed it up with another spectacular season with averages of 19.3 points, a career-high 7.2 assists per outing, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet signs with the Houston Rockets

During the 2023 offseason, the NBA champion decided to leave Toronto as a free agent. Just recently, VanVleet signed a three-year contract, worth $130 million to join the rebuilding Houston Rockets.

The deal is easily the biggest NBA contract ever signed by VanVleet. But more importantly, the deal is considered to be the biggest deal ever signed by an undrafted player in NBA history. It also will certainly help his net worth in 2023 continue to grow.

Fred VanVleet's endorsement deals

With VanVleet's rise to prominence, some brands have decided to partner up with the All-Star guard. In 2019, VanVleet signed a shoe deal with notable sneaker brand AND1. At one point, the Raptors star was considered to the face of the brand. However, just a year later, VanVleet decided to leave AND1 to sign a shoe deal with Chinese sports apparel giant Li-Ning.

VanVleet also was a finalist for the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award, which was won by Reggie Bullock of the Dallas Mavericks. VanVleet was lauded for a college scholarship he created for Black and Indigenous students in Canada and for a podcast he co-hosted that was “dedicated to shining a light on and uplifting struggling or up-and-coming BIPOC entrepreneurs shape their business to impact culture in a positive way.”

