The San Francisco 49ers had arguably the best defense in the NFL this past season. However, for Fred Warner, the 49ers need to level up if they want to win a Super Bowl.

San Francisco was knocked out of the playoffs in the NFC Championship game. While their loss was highlighted by Brock Purdy’s injury, the Philadelphia Eagles scored 31 points. As the 49ers look to go on another deep postseason run, Warner is looking for San Francisco’s defense to get even better, via David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone.

“I’ll always say defense wins championships, so it’s going to start and end with us,” Warner said. “We take that on our shoulders, that responsibility, and we need to be better.”

If the 49ers’ defense were to get any better, the NFL would have a serious problem on their hands. San Francisco ranked first in total defense, allowing 300.6 yards per game. Their 44 sacks tied for sixth-most in the NFL.

Fred Warner certainly did his part. The linebacker started all 17 games, racking up 130 tackles, six quarterback hits, 10 passes defended and an interception. He earned both a Pro Bowl invitation and an All-Pro nod for the second time in his career.

However, for all of San Francisco’s defensive success, the 49ers have fallen just short in the playoffs. After losing the Super Bowl in 2019, the 49ers are now coming off of back-to-back NFC Championship defeats.

Warner is looking for the 49ers to change their playoff misfortune. To do so, Warner knows he and the defense need to step up and elevate their game even further.