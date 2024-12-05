The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed Thursday that star first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent surgery on his right ankle, addressing an injury that had affected him during the latter part of the 2024 season and postseason. According to the team’s statement, the procedure, performed by Dr. Kenneth Jung at Kerlan Jobe in Los Angeles, involved “debridement and the removal of loose bodies.”

Freeman, known for his incredible durability, played 147 games during the 2024 regular season and had been battling through a sprain and bone bruise in his right ankle. The injury was initially sustained on September 26 against the San Diego Padres while running out a ground ball. Despite missing the final three games of the regular season, Freeman returned for the postseason, where he was visibly affected but refused to sit out.

Freddie Freeman won World Series MVP for the Dodgers, battling multiple injuries

The injury required hours of pregame treatment throughout the playoffs, yet Freeman continued to produce at an elite level. His perseverance paid off as he delivered one of the most memorable postseason performances in history, earning MVP honors in the World Series. Freeman hit .364 in the Fall Classic, hitting a home run in each of the first four games and tying a record with 12 RBIs.

While the surgery is not expected to impact Freeman’s availability for Spring Training, it may slightly alter his offseason training routine. At 35 years old, maintaining health and fitness remains crucial for the veteran slugger, who has proven to be a cornerstone of the Dodgers’ lineup since joining the team in 2022.

In the 2024 season, Freeman slashed .282/.354/.500 with 22 home runs, 35 doubles, and 89 RBIs. Despite the injuries, his consistent presence helped lead the Dodgers to an MLB-best regular-season record and, ultimately, a World Series championship. Freeman’s ability to perform under duress was nothing short of remarkable, solidifying his status as one of the game’s most reliable and talented players. The Dodgers will be counting on his leadership and production as they prepare for the 2025 season.

With his recovery timeline aligning with the start of Spring Training, Freeman appears well-positioned to continue his impressive career and help the Dodgers defend their title. Fans can expect to see Freeman back in action soon, adding another chapter to his storied career in Los Angeles.