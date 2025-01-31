ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fresno State-Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State-Boise State.

The Boise State Broncos got back on track earlier this week. They defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack to end a two-game skid and shake off a set of four games in which BSU lost three of them. Boise State's revival against Nevada was all about defense. The Broncos held the Wolf Pack to 56 points and did not allow them to break free. Boise State still has plenty to work on, however. Scoring just 66 points at home offers cause for some concern. We have not seen the Broncos execute at the offensive end the way they are capable of. Nevertheless, if this team can play the kind of defense it played against Nevada, and if BSU can replicate the level of effort we saw earlier this week, the Broncos should be able to get better and move upward in the Mountain West standings.

It will be a tall order for Boise State to win the Mountain West given how well New Mexico and Utah State are playing, but BSU can at least make a February push and create more drama in the league heading into the MWC Tournament in Las Vegas.

This game for Boise State is very important for one obvious reason: Fresno State is not very good. The Bulldogs have 16 losses this season and are 1-9 in the Mountain West. Boise State is a likely NCAA Tournament team, but the Broncos are not a lock at this point. The number one thing a bubble team can do to torch its NCAA Tournament chances is to lose at home to an opponent such as Fresno State. These are the games which should be no-doubters, the games which are easily and comprehensively won to remove any and all drama from Selection Sunday. It's when bubble teams somehow blow these games — games they have no business losing — that they begin to sweat in a very big way when the selection show rolls around. Boise State needs to put any bubble worries to bed by tucking away the reeling Bulldogs on Saturday in Idaho.

Here are the Fresno State-Boise State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-Boise State Odds

Fresno State: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1600

Boise State: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fresno State vs Boise State

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State did beat Nevada, but as we noted above, the Broncos did not exactly light up the night sky with their offense in that game. The Broncos still aren't clicking as a team at both ends of the court. They won against Nevada with defense, but their offense is still largely stuck. If Fresno State can play good, tough defense for 40 minutes and deny Boise State easy points at the foul line or on layups, the Bulldogs could turn BSU into a jump-shooting team and make the game ugly. That would enable FSU to cover the spread.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State just needed a feel-good win to right the ship and regain a sense of confidence. You should see Boise State play a very solid 40-minute game here, which — if achieved — should overwhelm a Fresno State team which has been impotent and ineffective all season long.

Final Fresno State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Take Boise State and don't overcomplicate it. It's that simple. Ride the Broncos.

Final Fresno State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -19.5 (-110)