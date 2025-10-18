The MMA community is reeling from the devastating loss of Duke Roufus, the legendary kickboxing champion, world-renowned coach, and founder of Milwaukee's iconic Roufusport MMA Academy, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday at the age of 55. Scott Joffe, Roufus's longtime business partner and co-founder of Roufusport, confirmed the heartbreaking news via social media on Friday, leaving fighters, coaches, and fans across the globe stunned by the sudden departure of one of the sport's most influential figures.​

Duke Roufus, famed coach and former kickboxer, dies at 55 years old pic.twitter.com/16kWG3JluB — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Duke Roufus was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer—he was a mentor, innovator, father figure, and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of MMA. His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible, from world champions to first-day students who felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. The loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.​

A Dominant Force in the Kickboxing Ring

Before becoming one of MMA's most respected coaches, Duke Roufus carved out a legendary career as a professional kickboxer, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Rick “The Jet” Roufus, a multiple-time world kickboxing champion. Duke started training in martial arts at the age of four and eventually became a fearsome competitor in the ring, compiling an impressive professional kickboxing record of 36 wins, 8 losses, and 1 draw, with 26 victories coming by knockout. He also went 2-0 in professional boxing.​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Roufus (@coachdukeroufus)

During the 1990s, Roufus accumulated an extraordinary collection of world championships across multiple organizations, establishing himself as one of the sport's premier super heavyweight competitors. His accolades included the 1993 WKA North American Super Heavyweight Championship, the 1995 WAKO World Super Heavyweight Championship, the 1995 ISKA World Super Heavyweight Championship, the 1995 WKA World Super Heavyweight Championship, the 1996 WKBA World Super Heavyweight Championship, the 1997 KICK World Super Heavyweight Championship, and the 1998 IKF World Super Heavyweight Championship. This remarkable collection of titles across seven different sanctioning bodies demonstrated his dominance and versatility as a kickboxer.​

Building an MMA Dynasty in Milwaukee

Following his retirement from active competition, Duke Roufus transitioned seamlessly into coaching and founded Roufusport MMA Academy in 1993 in the basement of his father's Milwaukee-based martial arts school. Alongside his business partner Scott Joffe, whom he worked with for 29 years, Roufus built Roufusport into one of the world's premier mixed martial arts training facilities. The gym became renowned for producing elite-level fighters and world champions, with Roufus recognized as one of the most knowledgeable Americans on Muay Thai kickboxing and widely considered one of the world's top striking and MMA coaches.​

Roufus's coaching resume reads like a who's who of mixed martial arts champions and contenders. His most notable and defining relationship was with the Pettis brothers, Anthony and Sergio. Anthony “Showtime” Pettis became the final WEC lightweight champion in history, famous for executing the legendary “Showtime kick” off the cage in December 2010. Under Roufus's guidance, Anthony went on to capture the UFC lightweight championship in August 2013 when he submitted Benson Henderson in Milwaukee.

The bond between Roufus and Anthony transcended the typical coach-fighter relationship—when Anthony's father was killed, Roufus stepped in as a father figure. “When my dad was killed you took me in and became my father,” Anthony wrote on Instagram following Roufus's death. “Together we did the impossible and made it to the top! I will always make you proud. You've taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on”.​

When my dad was killed you took me in and became my father…. Together we did the impossible and made it to the top! I will always make you proud, you’ve taught me so much. I will make sure your legacy continues on. #RIP Coach 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wRwkcoDT8A — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) October 18, 2025

Sergio Pettis, Anthony's younger brother, also flourished under Roufus's tutelage, capturing the Bellator bantamweight championship. Earlier this month, Roufus played a critical role in guiding Sergio to a Knockout of the Year candidate performance with an impressive spinning back elbow finish against Magomed Magomedov at PFL Dubai.​

Beyond the Pettis brothers, Roufus coached an impressive roster of world champions and top contenders. Former UFC welterweight champions Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley and Belal Muhammad both trained under Roufus at Roufusport. Former UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas honed her skills at the Milwaukee gym. Former U.S. Olympian Ben Askren, who captured championships in both Bellator and ONE Championship before competing in the UFC, was another notable Roufusport product.​

The list of elite fighters who passed through Roufusport's doors includes former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver, The Ultimate Fighter Season One star Stephan Bonnar, WWE superstar CM Punk during his transition to MMA, and top UFC contenders including Erik Koch, Paul Felder, Maycee Barber, Jared Gordon, Ben Rothwell, Matt Mitrione, Alan Belcher, Pat Barry, Pascal Krauss, Dustin Ortiz, and Bellator star Emmanuel “El Matador” Sanchez. Roufus was considered one of the most recognizable MMA and striking coaches in North America and one of the top trainers of Muay Thai outside of Thailand.​

An Enduring Legacy of Excellence

Duke Roufus's impact on MMA extends far beyond the championships and accolades his fighters achieved. He was an innovator who helped shape modern MMA striking, blending his deep knowledge of Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing, and traditional martial arts into a comprehensive system that produced some of the sport's most dynamic strikers. He also promoted combat sports events throughout the U.S. Midwest through the North American Fighting Championship (NAFC), which he operated with Joffe and which served as a launching pad for many current and former MMA stars.​

Roufus held a fourth-degree black belt in Roufusport Kickboxing, a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, demonstrating his commitment to mastering multiple martial arts disciplines. He also served as a color commentator for K-1 broadcasts on ESPN2 and made appearances on TSN in Canada, Walker Texas Ranger, and Fox's Best Damn Sport's Show Period.​

The culture Roufus built at Roufusport was rooted in respect, hard work, and family—values that will live on through the fighters, coaches, and students who proudly carry his torch. Though the Roufusport family and martial arts community grieve deeply, Roufusport MMA Academy will continue forward, driven by Duke's enduring philosophy and commitment to excellence. His impact will echo in every strike, every lesson, and every victory that bears the Roufusport name. Duke Roufus leaves behind an irreplaceable legacy as a champion, coach, mentor, and father figure whose influence will continue to inspire generations of martial artists for years to come.