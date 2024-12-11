ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Fresno State has struggled this year, while BYU has been solid to open the year before this game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fresno State-BYU prediction and pick.

Fresno State is 3-6 entering this game, with no notable wins but big losses to Washington State and San Diego State. They have lost four straight games and have struggled all year. Zaon Collins and Amar Aguillard have been key players for the Bulldogs this year, especially on offense. This will be a big challenge for the Bulldogs on the road against the Cougars.

BYU is 6-2 this season, but they have not won many games against notable programs. Their only notable win is against NC State. Then, they have losses against Ole Miss and Providence. Egor Demin and Richie Saunder have been the two biggest keys for the Cougars with their balance. BYU has a lot of potential this year and can compete in the Big 12, but they need to make a statement here first.

Here are the Fresno State-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-BYU Odds

Fresno State: +27.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +3000

BYU: -27.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fresno State vs. BYU

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fresno State's offense has been awful to start the season. They score 72.7 points per game, have a 39% field goal percentage, and a 26% three-point shooting percentage. This season, three Bulldogs are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Zaon Collins leading at 14.6 points per game. Then, Collins also leads the team in assists at 3.4 per game. There is some talent on this Bulldogs team, like Collins and then Amar Aguillard. This is a tough matchup for them because BYU has a solid defense and might be able to shut them down if neither of those two can get going on offense.

The Bulldogs' defense has struggled this year. They allow 78.8 points per game, 44.3% from the field, and 31.5% from behind the arc. Down low, Elijah Price leads in rebounds at 8.6 per game. Price also leads the team in blocks at 0.9 per game. Finally, five Bulldogs are averaging at least one steal, with Zaon Collins leading with 2.4 per game. The Bulldogs have struggled to do much of anything on defense this year. This is a tough matchup against BYU because the Cougars are balanced and can score at will on most teams this year.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU's offense has been great this year. They score 84.5 points per game, have a 46.8% field goal percentage, and a 34.7% three-point shooting percentage. Four Cougars are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Egor Demin leading the team with 13.3 points per game. Richie Saunder is just behind at 13 points per game. Demin is also the team leader in assists at 5.8 per game. The Cougars have been great on offense this year. They have been efficient and have the balance to bother the struggling Fresno State defense. Their balance is the key in this spot at home.

BYU's defense has also been solid this year. They allow 67.4 points per game, 42.6% from the field, and 37.9% from behind the arc. Down low, Keba Keita has been a beast, averaging 9.6 rebounds per game. Then, Kanon Catchings leads the Cougars in blocks with one per game. Finally, two players average at least one steal per game, with Saunders and Demin tied for the team with 1.6 per game. The Cougars have some talent on defense and have shown they are not just an offensive-based team. Expect their defense to have their hands full with Zaon Collins, but if they can slow him down, the Bulldogs will have a lot of trouble scoring.

Final Fresno State-BYU Prediction & Pick

BYU is easily the better team in this game. They have more balance on offense and are more talented across the board. Fresno State has some talent, thanks to Zaon Collins and Amar Aguillard, but not much else. The Cougars should be able to overwhelm the Bulldogs and win convincingly at home. BYU wins and covers in this game.

Final Fresno State-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -27.5 (-110)