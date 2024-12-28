ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fresno State-UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State-UNLV.

The UNLV Rebels are in real trouble as a college basketball program. Forget about the 1980s and early 1990s glory days under Jerry Tarkanian. No one thinks those times are coming back, and that's not a realistic expectation to begin with. That was a special period in UNLV history, fueled by forces and personalities we simply won't see again. UNLV should not be a Final Four program, as much as some local fans in Vegas might hope for that. However, it's certainly reasonable — more than reasonable — to expect that Las Vegas can and should attract really good college basketball players who form a program which is strong enough to make the NCAA Tournament on a regular basis. UNLV not being able to make the field of 68 with any regularity at all over the past decade is and should be seen as a huge embarrassment for the Rebel athletic department. Not getting this fixed is humiliating, and with each new season of mediocrity, the pressure grows on head coach Kevin Kruger to deliver something meaningful.

Kruger, as you might know, is the son of former UNLV coach Lon Kruger, who got the Rebels to the Sweet 16 and regularly did make the NCAA Tournament. Lon Kruger took UNLV to March Madness four times in seven seasons. Something close to that should be the UNLV standard. One could actually say that's being generous. Not making the NCAAs every year is a low bar, given how high the Rebels flew under Tark the Shark. At any rate, UNLV men's basketball is drifting through another ordinary, unimpressive season. There have been some notable moments when this team played really well, such as a last-second loss at Dayton, but we haven't seen that level of performance on a consistent basis. That is what is so often maddening about UNLV basketball in modern times: The glimpses of quality don't last. Good games are rare rather than regular. Kevin Kruger has to figure out a way for his team to be good with some degree of constancy and dependability. Until then, the Rebels will squander more seasons and continue to remain trapped in college basketball irrelevance.

Here are the Fresno State-UNLV College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-UNLV Odds

Fresno State: +14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +900

UNLV: -14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 144.5 (-114)

Under: 144.5 (-106)

How to Watch Fresno State vs UNLV

Time: 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV simply isn't good enough or consistent enough to warrant being favored by 14.5 points over any opponent. The Rebels can occasionally be good, but usually, they are less than good — much less. UNLV failed to cover a 12.5-point spread at home versus Pacific a few weeks ago. The Rebels actually trailed midway through the second half before they rallied late to win. UNLV simply does not inspire confidence as a large favorite.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fresno State is one of the worst teams in the Mountain West Conference. If there is a team UNLV can get right against — and fatten up on — it's Fresno State. The Rebels, if they play the way they did against Dayton, will run FSU off the floor.

Final Fresno State-UNLV Prediction & Pick

We tell you to not trust bad teams with your money, so we're not going to recommend you take Fresno State. However, we are certainly leaning that way based on UNLV's inconsistency. Pass on this one, but if you want to lean one way, one choice is better than the other.

Final Fresno State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +14.5