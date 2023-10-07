The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the Wyoming Cowboys. Check out our college football odds series for our Fresno State Wyoming prediction and pick. Find how to watch Fresno State Wyoming.

Saturday evening, there will be a number of high-profile college football games featuring Michigan, Georgia, Colorado, Ole Miss, and other teams in the national spotlight. This game between Fresno State and Wyoming won't receive nearly as much national attention, but it is as important a game as any you will find in the 8 p.m. Eastern time slot.

The Air Force Falcons are off to a roaring start, going 3-0 in the Mountain West Conference and establishing themselves as the early favorite for the Group of Five championship and a New Year's Six bowl bid. Air Force is a heavy favorite to make the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. One other team in the Mountain West will play Air Force, assuming the Falcons maintain first place in the league. This game between Fresno State and Wyoming is so important because the winner has the inside track to that other slot opposite Air Force in the Mountain West title game.

Air Force and Fresno State are both 5-0, while Wyoming is 4-1. Both FSU and Wyoming are 1-0 in Mountain West play. They don't have Air Force's three conference wins, but they are both unbeaten in league play. The winner remains unbeaten in the MWC and would gain leverage in the race midway through the season. There's a lot on the line when Wyoming — 4-0 at home this season — plays its fifth home game of the year.

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

Fresno State has the better coach in this game. Craig Bohl of Wyoming is a good coach, but Jeff Tedford of Fresno State is a better one. Tedford has won the Mountain West championship at Fresno State on multiple occasions, but what is more impressive than that very notable fact is that Tedford's conference titles were achieved in two different tenures. Tedford coached FSU to the 2018 Mountain West championship. Then he stepped down from the head coaching position for health reasons. Kalen DeBoer succeeded him. Tedford tended to his health and recovered. When DeBoer took the open head coaching job at Washington after the 2021 season, Tedford was healthy enough to be reinstalled as FSU head coach. He proceeded to win the 2022 Mountain West title with the Bulldogs. He's just a really good coach and a survivor in this profession. He will devise a game plan which will put FSU in a position to succeed.

Why Wyoming Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys are 4-0 at home, and they are playing this game at home. They are very comfortable on their home field in Laramie, and even if they do lose this game, chances are it will be very close contest, such that they will cover the spread. They beat Texas Tech at home in overtime earlier this season. They might not have earned the benefit of the doubt as a complete team, but when they play at home, they have earned a certain degree of trust.

Final Fresno State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

FSU is a better team, but Wyoming is really good at home. This one is too close to call. Stay away from the game and wait for a possible live-betting play.

Final Fresno State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +6.5