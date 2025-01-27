ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fresno State Wyoming prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State Wyoming.

The Wyoming Cowboys are in the midst of an up and down season. They were 2-2 in their first four Mountain West Conference games but have then gone 1-4 in their last five. Yet, within that bad five-game sequence, the Cowboys did come up with a really good win, beating UNLV on the road last week. That result was surprising on both sides. UNLV was coming off huge wins over Utah State and San Diego State, the latter game being on the road. The Rebels seemed to be picking up a lot of momentum and were at home. Wyoming found a way to cool off the Rebels and win a low-scoring contest, 63-61.

Overall, Wyoming can't be too unhappy with most of its losses in the past three weeks. The Pokes have been playing the upper half of the Mountain West for the most part. Losing to New Mexico, Boise State, and Colorado State is not uniquely bad. A lot of teams will lose to those three opponents. New Mexico leads the conference and Boise State is likely to make the NCAA Tournament. None of those three losses should be seen as especially problematic for Wyoming and first-year head coach Sundance Wicks. However, one recent loss should trouble the Cowboys. They lost on the road at San Jose State by nine points. Wyoming managed only 58 points in a poor offensive performance. After winning at UNLV, Wyoming had reason to think it had figured a few things out. Losing to SJSU showed that the Cowboys still have a scuffling and very limited offense which Wicks needs to jump-start in this game against Fresno State, which is 1-8 in the Mountain West.

Wyoming has not scored more than 63 points in any of its past five games. That's a prolonged drought and a reflection of the low ceiling this season's roster has. Wyoming and Wicks will need to recruit and portal at a higher level in the coming years; they know their roster construction has to get better in the long run. In the short term, of course, Wicks has to pull out all the stops in an attempt to get enough offense to win games. Let's see if Wyoming can reach the 75-point mark in this game against one of the worst teams in the Mountain West.

Here are the Fresno State-Wyoming College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-Wyoming Odds

Fresno State: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Wyoming: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Fresno State vs Wyoming

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming's lack of offense speaks for itself. The Cowboys just aren't able to score much. Even if Wyoming is able to win this game, the Cowboys won't score enough to create substantial separation from Fresno State. Wyoming hasn't hit 65 points in its last five games; if Wyoming scores exactly 65 points here, Fresno State has to score only 58 points to cover. That sounds good.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming has been bad at the offensive end for several games running. This is the ideal bounce-back, get-right spot against a bad opponent at home. Wyoming will score at least 75 in this game and cover.

Final Fresno State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

We think Wyoming is bound to have a good offensive game. Fresno State is not a good team. Take Wyoming here.

Final Fresno State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming -7.5