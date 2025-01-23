ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle between two mid-table Premier League teams as Fulham faces Manchester United. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Fulham-Manchester United prediction and pick.

Fulham comes into the game at 8-9-5 on the year, which places them in tenth place in the Premier League. Still, they are just five points behind Manchester City for a spot in the Europa League next year, and seven points behind Chelsea for a top-four spot. It has not been the best run for Fulham as of late though. They are 2-3-1 in their last six games, including draws with Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Meanwhile, Manchester United comes into the game sitting at 7-5-10 on the year, sitting in 13th place. They are ten points shy of the relegation zone, but also 12 points behind Manchester City for a spot in a continental tournament next year. They have also not been in the best form as of late. Manchester United has won just once in their last six games, beating Southampton 3-1. Still, they do have a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in there.

These two teams faced in the opening game of the year, with Manchester United winning the game 1-0.

Here are the Fulham-Manchester United Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Fulham-Manchester United Odds

Fulham: +135

Manchester United: +200

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 goals: -130

Under 2.5 goals: -104

How to Watch Fulham vs. Manchester United

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Fulham Will Win

Fulham comes into the game scoring 1.55 goals per game in EPL play. Further, they have scored in 20 of 22 fixtures this year in the Premier League. They have also scored well at home this year. Fulham has scored in ten of 11 fixtures at home this year, scoring 1.64 goals per game at home on the season. They have also scored in eight of 11 games in the first half a home this year.

It is the combination of Raul Jimenez and Alex Iwobi that leads Fulham this year. Jiminez has eight goals on the year on an expected 9.1, with three goals on penalty kicks. He also has two assists on the season. Meanwhile, Iwobi has scored seven goals on an expected 3.3 this year, while he has also added three assists. Further, Harry Wilson has been playing great, primarily off the bench. He has five goals on the year on an expected 3.2, while he has added an assist. Emile Smith Rowe rounds out the scoring options with four goals and two assists.

Fulham has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 30 goals in 22 fixtures, good for 1.36 goals against per game this year. They have not been as strong at home this year, giving up 17 goals across 11 fixtures at home in EPL play. Still, they have conceded just five goals in the first half at home this year.

Why Manchester United Will Win

Manchester United is scoring just 1.23 goals per game in EPL play this year, scoring in just 14 of 22 fixtures on the season. They have also scored in just six of ten games on the road this year, averaging just one goal per game on the road this season.

Amad Diallo has become one of the top-scoring options for Manchester City. He leads the team with six goals, on an expected four this year. Further, he has moved the ball well with six assists on the season. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes comes in with five goals, with three via penalty kicks. Further, he has six assists this year. Finally, Marcus Rashford comes in with four goals on an expected 1.7, while he has also added an assist this season.

Manchester United is giving up 1.45 goals per game in the EPL this year. On the road, they have been great, allowing just 12 goals in ten fixtures. Further, the defense has been dominant in the first half on the road this year, giving up just three goals in the first half in ten fixtures.

Final Fulham-Manchester United Prediction & Pick

Fulham has been solid at home in Premier League play as of late. They have not lost in their last five games at home, but do have four straight draws. Further, they have scored well, scoring eight goals in their last five games at home in EPL play. Manchester United has been hit-and-miss on the road. They defeated Manchester City, but also have two losses and two draws in their last five road games. Further, they have failed to score twice in those five. This should be a tightly contested game and could be 0-0 at the half, but expect Fulham to pull off the win.

Final Fulham-Manchester United Prediction & Pick: Fulham ML (+135)