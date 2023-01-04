By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

Just recently, word came out that Jeremy Renner was rushed to intensive care after suffering a life-threatening injury due to a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. After undergoing surgery, the Marvel actor is now in stable condition but remains critical due to the severity of the injury itself, as mentioned by a spokesperson representing Renner and his family.

New details in Jeremy Renner snow plow accident. The accident occurred when a snowcat ran over one of the actors legs leading to a major loss of blood. The actor was ploughing the road in an attempt to get his family out after a snowstorm. (Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/jo5FoOPtE5 — Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) January 2, 2023

The 51-year old actor, most notably known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, went through a weather-related accident while snow plowing in Reno, Nevada last Sunday. Although it wasn’t snowing at the time of the accident, the snowcat Renner used to clear his driveway of snow and started to move away while he was not in the driver’s seat. Renner was injured in his attempt to take control of the machine. As a result of the incident, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma that took him out in an instant. Fortunately, the necessary responders arrived quickly on the scene to whisk the Avengers star away to the hospital where he was given immediate medical care.

“Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident,” the Washoe Country Sherrif’s office said in a statement to the media. Moreover, the authorities are looking at the circumstances of the incident to get to the bottom of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Meanwhile, Renner himself has posted a message to the public on his Instagram account. He is reportedly conscious and is able to speak after going through surgery. In it, the actor who recently starred in Hawkeye, a Disney Plus series starring the MCU actor himself, thanked everyone for their kind words, even though he is too messed up to type. With the actor now out of danger, it’s only a matter of time before he makes a full recovery and gets back to action for fans everywhere.