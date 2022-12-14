By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one hell of a ride for fans of the franchise. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, it’s understandable that the MCU as a whole is transforming into something new. As a result, fans received a truckload of options to watch in theaters and on Disney Plus as well. The latter, of course, has been home to a good number of shows from Marvel, making it an enticing option for people to get their superhero fix. The thing is, there are some who deserve a shot at the spotlight. We take a look at several MCU heroes who are deserving to have their own series on Disney Plus.

5 MCU heroes that deserve their own Disney Plus series

5. Kingo

With so much riding on Eternals, it was such a shame that didn’t generate nuclear hype when it first came out. Although it wasn’t considered as the worst of Marvel movies out there, it isn’t among the best either. But while the story left a lot to be desired, its cast of characters was a pleasant surprise to many. One of these, of course, is Kingo.

Portrayed by Kumail Nanjiani, Kingo is a being created by the Arishem, the Celestial in charge of handling the Eternals. After the group disbands in the 1500s, Kingo would start an acting career, eventually making it big in Bollywood. Over the years, he would have a successful journey making countless films while concocting a made-up story so he can continue acting.

This would be the perfect premise for a Marvel series on Disney Plus. Kingo himself is very charismatic and funny, traits that will give him legions of fans in no time at all. Just add the right showrunner to bring his story to life and Disney will have another promising character to build upon in the coming years.

4. Valkyrie

Before Thor: Ragnarok came out, no one would have imagined that Valkyrie, a supporting character in the comics, would become a favorite amongst fans. The thing is, the recent Thor: Love and Thunder didn’t really hit the ball out of the park. This left Tessa Thompson’s character and her future in a state of limbo.

Nevertheless, one can’t deny that there’s so much potential when it comes to Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If given the chance, an MCU series on Disney Plus would be the perfect vehicle for the current ruler of Asgard and how she has managed to oversee her people in a world that they aren’t from. Plus, this hypothetical show can be effectively used to redeem Thor, a character that has devolved into a buffoon in recent years. With this suggestion, Marvel Studios will be hitting two birds with one stone if ever they give the green light for this concept.

3. Xialing

For some fans, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was among the strongest entries of MCU’s Phase 4 slate of films. Thanks to its diverse cast and an engaging story that showed a new part of the Marvel Universe, fans instantly gravitated to this new hero right away. But while Simu Liu’s character is the star of the show, there’s really a lot of room for the film’s supporting cast to get their opportunity to shine.

Don’t forget to stan Xialing today, the #real breakout star of Shang-Chi 🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/O7mVNVyq1p — Phillip✨// ANDOR RECEPTION🤞🏾(RIP Westworld😩) (@thegreattwig25) November 27, 2022

Enter Xu Xialing, Shang-Chi’s sister and played by Meng’er Zhang. By the end of the film, this sassy boss lady became the leader of the Ten Rings after her father disappeared. While her story in the MCU can be neatly shown in a sequel film, Marvel fans would definitely want a Disney Plus series about Xialing. It can potentially be about her life before Legend of the Ten Rings or how she’s managing the crime empire built by her father in a world that’s slowly being influenced by those with superhuman abilities. Whatever the story may be, the potential to showcase Asian culture and have it infused with Marvel’s unique brand of superhero storytelling will certainly be a boost to the studio’s set of offerings to fans all over the world.

2. Okoye

Before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came out, there have been rumors about a series centered around the fictional African nation. But as it stands, there isn’t really anything solid going on with the planned project that could have placed Okoye in the limelight. That’s too bad because the Wakandan general can surely carry her on show on Disney Plus, if given the chance.

If the studio does give the green light, it could be a wonderful way to expand the lore of the Black Panther and Wakanda to many. It can drive up hype for any sequels to Wakanda Forever or build up Shuri’s reputation in the MCU in the course of its hypothetical first season. In any case, striking while the iron is hot may be the best move for Marvel when it comes to this Black Panther-spinoff project.

1. Wong

Out of all the MCU Phase 4 supporting characters, none have stood out the most than Wong. Not counting his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sorceror Supreme has been visible in other Marvel projects, such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With that increased visibility, Marvel must capitalize on the character by rewarding him with a Disney Plus series of his own.

Wong is the most clutch person in the #MCU!! pic.twitter.com/dXVl0Q7xPL — Just U. Grayt (@JustGrayt) December 13, 2022

The brains behind this possible concept can take elements from all over the MCU, such as his friendship with Madisynn or having a supernatural episode that ties up to Doctor strange’s adventures. Whatever the main conflict or plot may be, there’s no denying that Wong is deserving of having his own series on Disney Plus. Him, and all the other MCU characters on this list would definitely be a fun choice to catch on the streaming service any day of the week.