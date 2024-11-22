ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming slate of College Basketball action as we turn our attention toward this next in-state matchup. The Cal Fullerton Titans will visit the UCLA Bruins as both teams try to improve on their mark from a season ago. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fullerton-UCLA prediction and pick.

Fullerton (1-4) is looking to turn things around this season following a disappointing end to their 14-18 campaign last year. They've had two 20-win seasons over the last three years, but a recent downswing in their program has left them desperately needing a win as they head into the meat of their schedule.

UCLA (4-1) is off to a strong start this season with their only loss so far coming at the hands of New Mexico. They've been solid otherwise and will face Fullerton and Southern Utah before facing former Pac-12 rivals consecutively throughout their schedule. They come into this one as the stern betting favorites.

Here are the Fullerton-UCLA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fullerton-UCLA Odds

Fullerton: +25.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +3500

UCLA: -25.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -20000

Over: 132.5 (-110)

Under: 132.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fullerton vs. UCLA

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Fullerton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fullerton returns a similar squad to the one they flexed last season with a number of fifth-year starters and veterans on the ball club. They notched their first win of the season last game over Idaho State behind a sensational performance from John Square Jr. He totaled 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists while hitting all of his attempts from the line. While they totaled 15 turnovers as a team while only forcing 10, they finally hit their groove in the half-court offense and managed to hit their high-percentage opportunities.

Veteran Junior Donovan Oday also saw a productive day with 16 points and seven rebounds of his own, but he was just one of three Titans scoring in the double digits. Fullerton will need to see a more balanced attack if they want to compete with teams in stronger conferences, but they have the confidence of Head Coach Dedrique Taylor who's determined to bring this team back to their winning ways.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA has had a great start to their season and they're happy to be going in the right direction following a 16-17 mark from a year ago. They'll really be tested by their upcoming three-game stretch against Washington, Oregon, and Arizona, but they've been beating lesser competition by double-digits as they should be. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau has been leading the charge with 16.4 PPG and 6.6 RPG. Eric Dailey Jr. has also been contributing greatly with 6.6 RPG as a point guard, so this Bruins team does a great job at doing the fundamentals well and giving themselves a chance on offense.

While their win over Idaho State was a resounding one, Head Coach Mick Cronin believes there's still work to be done in terms of closing games out and remaining diligent in the second half. The Bruins are averaging just 15.6 APG and would greatly benefit if they're able to bring that number up. Look for them to play much more cohesively as they try to descend from playing one-on-one in the half-court offense.

Final Fullerton-UCLA Prediction & Pick

These two teams have just faced each other four times in their school history, but Cal State Fullerton owns the most recent meeting with a win over the Bruins in 2019. These two teams in 2024 are at a much different place and it looks as though the Bruins have taken the bigger leap forward in recent years.

Still, closing games has been a focal point for the UCLA Bruins heading into this one and if they let their foot off the gas with a big lead, they could potentially allow Fullerton to keep this a tight contest. Nevertheless, UCLA is the better team on paper and they should have a stern advantage with Tyler Bilodeau working in the interior. If they're able to rebound as they have been over their last few games, we should see the Bruins come away with a relatively easy win.

Final Fullerton-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA Bruins -25.5 (-118)