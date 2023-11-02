Streaming giant Hulu, pleased with the success of new Futurama episodes, is renewing for the show for two more seasons.

Hot off the success of one of the two new seasons of animated classic Futurama on Hulu, the streamer has decided to double down and order two more seasons of the revived series.

The episode order will be for an additional 20 episodes of the Matt Groening created futuristic comedy, with 10 episodes per season.

Hulu first announced the reboot of Futurama back in February 2022, when it was picking up the show for its initial order of 20 new episodes. The first 10 episodes from that order, which are considered the full Season 11 of the show, were released in July. It is yet to be announced when Season 12 — the second batch of 10 episodes from the original order — will debut, though it is expected to be sometime in 2024.

The new order means that the show will now also have a Season 13 and Season 14, much to the delight of fans.

Variety's announcement about the new pickup points out that this is actually the second time the show has been revived. Originally launched in 1999, Futurama first ran on Fox for four seasons, until 2003. Then, reruns of the show garnered more attention as part of the Adult Swim lineup on Cartoon Network and on DVD. After this, four new direct-to-video films were then produced, which were subsequently re-edited into a fifth season that aired on Comedy Central starting in 2008. Comedy Central then decided to air two more seasons of original episodes, between 2010 and 2013, consisting of 26 episodes each.

Now the age of streaming and the deep pockets of Hulu are giving Futurama new life once again.