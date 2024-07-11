The UFC Denver Main Card is in full swing and we’re set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. Rising prospect Gabriel Bonfim of Brazil will take on the always-exciting Ange Loosa of Switzerland. You won’t want to blink during this one! Check out our UFC odds series for our Bonfim-Loosa prediction and pick.

Gabriel Bonfim (15-1) has gone 2-1 through his first UFC fights following his contract win on Dana White’s Contender Series. He was riding an impressive 15-fight unbeaten streak until he ran into a brick wall in Nicolas Dalby during his last bout. Now, he’ll look to prove himself once again as a serious contender in this division. Bonfim stands 6’1″ with a 72.5-inch reach.

Ange Loosa (10-3) has gone 2-1-0-1 in the UFC since 2022. Following two consecutive unanimous decision victories over AJ Fletcher and Rhys McKee, his last contest ended unexpectedly after an accidental eye poke garnered a ‘No Contest’ decision. Now, he’s looking to get his momentum back and turn away another hungry prospect. Loosa stands 5’10” with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Denver Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Denver Odds: Gabriel Bonfim-Ange Loosa Odds

Gabriel Bonfim: -301

Ange Loosa: +251

Over 1.5 rounds: -158

Under 1.5 rounds: +128

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Gabriel Bonfim Will Win

Gabriel Bonfim is coming into this fight following the first loss on his professional career. He met a very motivated opponent in Nicolas Dalby and he wasn’t expecting the type of damage done on him following multiple knees in the clinch. Gabriel and brother Ismael both consecutively suffered their first losses in the UFC octagon. Nevertheless, his brother bounced back even stronger with a win in his next fight and we can expect the same type of response from Gabriel Bonfim in this one.

Gabriel Bonfim is an extremely powerful striker and although his accuracy is still needing some work, he’s very dangerous when he lands clean and doesn’t waste any time in hunting down the finish. He’ll have to be careful of the explosive bursts coming from Ange Loosa, but Bonfim is a physical specimen in his own right and should be able to match-up well physically against his opponent. 12 of Bonfim’s 15 wins have come by way of submission, so fully expect him to take this fight to the ground as he seeks an advantage.

Why Ange Loosa Will Win

Ange Loosa had an unfortunate ending to his last fight with his opponent immediately calling for a rematch, believing Loosa was “faking” the eye poke to get out of a fight he was losing. Whether or not the eye poke was legit, Loosa was still down in the bout against Bryan Battle and he’ll have to make some changes to his offense if he wants the slightest chance of beating Bonfim. Loosa is an absolute physical freak and his tools allow him to be an imposing presence when advancing on his opponent. If Loosa can get Bonfim to second-guess himself even for a second, he should be able to capitalize on the opportunity and land the knockout blow he needs.

With his opponent averaging almost five takedowns per 15 minutes, Ange Loosa will undoubtedly have to put his wrestling chops to the test in this one. Luckily, his physical frame and strong legs result in a 90% takedown defense rate, so he’ll be putting up a fight each time and countering Bonfim with knees in return. He’s been on the right side of a few decisions as of late, so extending this fight into the later rounds will only work in his favor.

Final Gabriel Bonfim-Ange Loosa Prediction & Pick

The Main Card is featuring another banger fight in this one as two heavy hitters will stand across from each other and try to bounce back from their last performances. Both men are looking for better results and it’ll be interesting to see who’s been the hungrier dog during their training camps.

Gabriel Bonfim is the big betting favorite here due to his ability to finish and massive advantage in the submission grappling. Still, Ange Loosa is a tough customer to bring to the ground and if Bonfim fails on his first few attempts, it could discourage him and shift the tide in Loosa’s favor. Bonfim will have the convincing win if he’s able to pin Loosa on the ground, but Loosa stands a constant chance with this fight taking place on the feet. Both men only need one shot to end this fight in a flash.

We have to roll with Gabriel Bonfim with our final prediction. Although the betting line is juiced, him and his brother are maniacs when it comes to training and his first loss will end up being a positive experience for him in the end. Let’s take Gabriel Bonfim to finish this fight inside of the distance.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Gabriel Bonfim-Ange Loosa Prediction & Pick: Gabriel Bonfim (-301); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-158)