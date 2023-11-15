With Nintendo releasing a new version of Super Mario RPG, let's take a long at other games that should be remastered on the Switch.

Nintendo is releasing a new version of Super Mario RPG in the latest exciting news within the Mario franchise this year. Super Mario RPG is set to be re-released to the Nintendo Switch on November 17th, 2023. Super Mario RPG's arrival could potentially mean that Nintendo may be interested in reviving some other old classics from consoles of the past. While players have access to a variety of great games if they have Nintendo Switch Online, here are a few games that Nintendo should think to remaster for the Switch.

Mario and Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story:

The Mario and Luigi series is one of the best Mario series' that Nintendo has launched. There are racing games, party games, sports games, and more, but this series seems to get the job done right. Perhaps it's because the game is a fellow RPG like the original Super Mario RPG. Mario and Luigi: Bowser's inside story is incredibly unique of course because it allows the player to play as Bowser himself. It's an extremely fun, action-packed RPG game where players get the chance to switch between Mario, Luigi, and Bowser to battle evil. What makes it even more fun is that Bowser is forced to team up with our plumber heroes as they work their way through him. The dialogue is funny, the gameplay is extraordinary, and if it were to be remastered Nintendo could nail down the graphics as well. The game turns fifteen years old in 2024, which is a bit young for a remastered version, but it would be worth it nonetheless.

Super Mario Sunshine:

This game is in desperate need of remastering. Now that so many new, fantastic Super Mario games have been released, Sunshine often gets forgotten. Released sort of like a sequel to Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine was a solid game, but it was limited by its time. Since it was released in 2002, it's pretty hard to get your hands on a GameCube and a working copy of the game. Sunshine is not in the Nintendo Switch online library, but neither was Super Mario RPG. Perhaps Sunshine will follow in its footsteps as the next Super Mario game to be remastered for Switch.

Kirby Super Star Ultra:

While this Kirby game is already an enhanced remake of Kirby Super Star, a remastered version of the game would simply be fantastic. Initially released in 2008 to the Nintendo DS, Kirby Super Star Ultra was a game made to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Kirby. Now that it's been 30 years, this would be a great way to celebrate. Super Star Ultra had so many action-packed game modes. From the main story mode games to The Arena and Helper to Hero this game was awesome. Kirby Super Star is included with Nintendo Switch Online, but not Ultra. Ultra has a few more game modes and of course, smoother gameplay as a remake. It's been just about another 15 years since Kirby Super Star Ultras was released. Why not give it a remaster like its predecessor?

Donkey Kong Jungle Beat:

DK Junglebeat has always fallen under the radar, and the Switch could be a perfect console to revive this game. Jungle Beat makes use of the DK Bongo controllers, which the Switch's motion controls could replicate quite well. It's a fun, fast-paced game where Donkey Kong must conquer various kings to reclaim the jungle. The game is just about 20 years old, so it could be time to be remastered. Jungle Beat not only shows Donkey Kong some love but helps separate his franchise from Mario just a bit. With a new version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong coming out in 2024, Jungle Beat could be a great reminder to fans that the King of the Jungle still has his great games.

Super Mario Galaxy:

Remastering this game would be an incredibly difficult task. Nintendo already brought Super Mario Galaxy over from the Wii to the Switch. The argument could easily be made to leave a piece of perfect art alone. Many fans claim Galaxy is the best Super Mario game to be created. But imagine just how special this game could be if it were to be remastered 16 or 17 years later. It'd be risky, but Nintendo could remaster it for the Switch, or maybe even wait and re-release Galaxy right away with their new console.

The Nintendo Switch is still releasing plenty of new content despite being in the later stages of its life. Remastering these classic games would be a great way to keep the older fanbase engaged. It would also allow younger fans to see the classic “relics” that have made Nintendo so popular.