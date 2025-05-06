May 6, 2025 at 10:51 AM ET

The new Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers are here, and we'll show you how to get them in this guide. These limited-time Wasabi Powers make your favorite brawlers extremely overpowered. However, they can only be used in game modes with the Wasabi Modifier. But without further ado, we listed all Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers for your convenience.

All Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers

It's getting hot and steamy in here 🥵 Just how Tanuki Sprout likes it 🦝🍃 pic.twitter.com/aMjdd0yTyw — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

There are 60 overall Wasabi Powers in Brawl Stars, which are split up into four categories for:

Hot Wasabi Powers

Angelo – Main attack fires three arrows

– Main attack fires three arrows Spike – Spikes from cactus grenade travel further and curve more

– Spikes from cactus grenade travel further and curve more Shelly – Fires her super in a circle around herself

– Fires her super in a circle around herself Brock – Rockets leave large fires behind

Rockets leave large fires behind Colt – Main attack shoots further and destroys cover

Main attack shoots further and destroys cover Sprout – Main attack deals area damage with every bounce

Main attack deals area damage with every bounce Edgar – Super has longer range and faster jump

Super has longer range and faster jump Rosa – Main attack grows a bush, and she reveals enemies hidden by bushes for her team

Main attack grows a bush, and she reveals enemies hidden by bushes for her team Pam – Healing turret now overheals

Healing turret now overheals Eve – Spawns a hatchling whenever she takes damage

Spawns a hatchling whenever she takes damage Charlie – Continually releases spiders while moving

Continually releases spiders while moving 8-Bit – Can now spawn multiple turrets with extra health

– Can now spawn multiple turrets with extra health Bull – Charges his Super faster and over time

– Charges his Super faster and over time Gus – Main attacks drop spirits with every hit

Main attacks drop spirits with every hit Meeple – Main attack fires more projectiles that have increased homing

– Main attack fires more projectiles that have increased homing Tara – Super suummons more shadows

Super suummons more shadows Gene – Super now homes in on targets

Super now homes in on targets Lily – Her super can bounce multiple times

Her super can bounce multiple times Jae-Yong – Leaves a trail that speeds up teammates. Furthermore, he charges his Super faster

Leaves a trail that speeds up teammates. Furthermore, he charges his Super faster Pearl – Main attacks don't consume heat + start at max heat

Extra Hot Wasabi Powers

Lola – Summons another ego with her Super

Summons another ego with her Super Nita – Summons two Bruces at once

Summons two Bruces at once Penny – Deploys two cannons with her Super

Deploys two cannons with her Super Crow – Main attacks now boomerang and return

Main attacks now boomerang and return Bo – Can deploy unlimited mines at the same time

Can deploy unlimited mines at the same time Gray – Dimensional Doors pull enemies toward them whenever Gray enters

Dimensional Doors pull enemies toward them whenever Gray enters El Primo – Travels faster when jumping using his Super, which also charges faster

Travels faster when jumping using his Super, which also charges faster Hank – Shoots Fish Torpedoes whenever he takes damage

Shoots Fish Torpedoes whenever he takes damage Belle – Main attack splits on impact

– Main attack splits on impact Leon – Super creates illusions that can now attack

– Super creates illusions that can now attack Buzz – Increased torpedo range, health, and Super charge rate

Increased torpedo range, health, and Super charge rate Barley – Puddles from main attack last longer

– Puddles from main attack last longer Jessie – Scrappy fires more projectiles, has more health, and is bigger

Scrappy fires more projectiles, has more health, and is bigger Berry – Leaves an ice cream trail behind him

Leaves an ice cream trail behind him Ollie – Increased health, and hypnotizes enemies for longer

Crazy Hot Wasabi Powers

Bea – Releases an angry bee when dealing damage

Releases an angry bee when dealing damage Stu – Every boost during super lets Stu shoot all around himself

Every boost during super lets Stu shoot all around himself Max – Infinite Ammo

Infinite Ammo Tick – Launches three heads with Super

Launches three heads with Super Frank – Increased health, movement speed, and every attack destroys cover

Increased health, movement speed, and every attack destroys cover Carl – Increased movement speed during Super

Increased movement speed during Super Poco – Activates his healing tuning fork gadget when taking damage

Activates his healing tuning fork gadget when taking damage Ruffs – Main attack fires an extra projectile, and projectiles bounce longer

Main attack fires an extra projectile, and projectiles bounce longer Ash – Super charges faster and launches more rats

Super charges faster and launches more rats Piper – Each main attack fires two bullets

Each main attack fires two bullets Shade – Hugging an opponent in the center activates Shade's Super for a short time and charges his Super faster

Hugging an opponent in the center activates Shade's Super for a short time and charges his Super faster Mortis – His longer dash also fires his Super

His longer dash also fires his Super Mr. P – Main attack splits into more suitcases after the second bounce

Main attack splits into more suitcases after the second bounce Byron – Main attacks fire more projectiles

Main attacks fire more projectiles Moe – Driller form lasts longer and dashes faster

Inferno Hot Wasabi Powers

Meg – Increased main attack range

– Increased main attack range Surge – Hits Stage 3 with one Super and increased reload speed

– Hits Stage 3 with one Super and increased reload speed Rico – More bullet bounces

More bullet bounces Amber – Main attack fires two streams. Furthermore, Amber spills oil while moving

Main attack fires two streams. Furthermore, Amber spills oil while moving Colette – Fires shots to her sides while using her Super

Fires shots to her sides while using her Super Fang – Increased health, Super range, and super charge rate

Increased health, Super range, and super charge rate Juju – Increased Gris-Gris size and health

Increased Gris-Gris size and health Finx – Super activates around Finx, follows him while moving

Super activates around Finx, follows him while moving Draco – Draco stays mounted on Dragon until defeated

Draco stays mounted on Dragon until defeated Kenji – Increased reload speed

Overall, that includes all Wasabi Powers in Brawl Stars. But how exactly can you earn these powers before they leave forever?

How to get Wasabi Powers in Brawl Stars?

To get Wasabi Powers in Brawl Stars, you must get Sushi Rolls. Sushi Rolls give you a random reward like a Wasabi Power, Coins, Pins, Power Points, Sprays, Bling, Credits and more. But if you just want Wasabi Powers, here are your chances of getting one with each Sushi Pull:

Hot Wasabi Power – 20%

Extra Hot Wasabi Power – 15%

Crazy Hot Wasabi Power – 10%

Inferno Hot Wasabi Power – 5%

To get Sushi Rolls, players have a variety of options. Here's a list of different ways to earn them:

Winning your second and sixth game of the day

Purchasing Rolls for Gems or money from the Supercell Store

Earn Sushi Rolls from the Mega Buffet event

Complete Special Quests

Participate in Daily Contests

Receive them for free from the shop

Overall, that includes all Wasabi Powers and how to get them in Brawl Stars. We hope this guide helps you how you can unlock more Powers to improve your favorite brawlers. Meanwhile, check out the other new content in the latest season, like Jae-Yong and the new Brawl Pass.

