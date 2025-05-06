The new Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers are here, and we'll show you how to get them in this guide. These limited-time Wasabi Powers make your favorite brawlers extremely overpowered. However, they can only be used in game modes with the Wasabi Modifier. But without further ado, we listed all Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers for your convenience.
All Brawl Stars Wasabi Powers
There are 60 overall Wasabi Powers in Brawl Stars, which are split up into four categories for:
Hot Wasabi Powers
- Angelo – Main attack fires three arrows
- Spike – Spikes from cactus grenade travel further and curve more
- Shelly – Fires her super in a circle around herself
- Brock – Rockets leave large fires behind
- Colt – Main attack shoots further and destroys cover
- Sprout – Main attack deals area damage with every bounce
- Edgar – Super has longer range and faster jump
- Rosa – Main attack grows a bush, and she reveals enemies hidden by bushes for her team
- Pam – Healing turret now overheals
- Eve – Spawns a hatchling whenever she takes damage
- Charlie – Continually releases spiders while moving
- 8-Bit – Can now spawn multiple turrets with extra health
- Bull – Charges his Super faster and over time
- Gus – Main attacks drop spirits with every hit
- Meeple – Main attack fires more projectiles that have increased homing
- Tara – Super suummons more shadows
- Gene – Super now homes in on targets
- Lily – Her super can bounce multiple times
- Jae-Yong – Leaves a trail that speeds up teammates. Furthermore, he charges his Super faster
- Pearl – Main attacks don't consume heat + start at max heat
Extra Hot Wasabi Powers
- Lola – Summons another ego with her Super
- Nita – Summons two Bruces at once
- Penny – Deploys two cannons with her Super
- Crow – Main attacks now boomerang and return
- Bo – Can deploy unlimited mines at the same time
- Gray – Dimensional Doors pull enemies toward them whenever Gray enters
- El Primo – Travels faster when jumping using his Super, which also charges faster
- Hank – Shoots Fish Torpedoes whenever he takes damage
- Belle – Main attack splits on impact
- Leon – Super creates illusions that can now attack
- Buzz – Increased torpedo range, health, and Super charge rate
- Barley – Puddles from main attack last longer
- Jessie – Scrappy fires more projectiles, has more health, and is bigger
- Berry – Leaves an ice cream trail behind him
- Ollie – Increased health, and hypnotizes enemies for longer
Crazy Hot Wasabi Powers
- Bea – Releases an angry bee when dealing damage
- Stu – Every boost during super lets Stu shoot all around himself
- Max – Infinite Ammo
- Tick – Launches three heads with Super
- Frank – Increased health, movement speed, and every attack destroys cover
- Carl – Increased movement speed during Super
- Poco – Activates his healing tuning fork gadget when taking damage
- Ruffs – Main attack fires an extra projectile, and projectiles bounce longer
- Ash – Super charges faster and launches more rats
- Piper – Each main attack fires two bullets
- Shade – Hugging an opponent in the center activates Shade's Super for a short time and charges his Super faster
- Mortis – His longer dash also fires his Super
- Mr. P – Main attack splits into more suitcases after the second bounce
- Byron – Main attacks fire more projectiles
- Moe – Driller form lasts longer and dashes faster
Inferno Hot Wasabi Powers
- Meg – Increased main attack range
- Surge – Hits Stage 3 with one Super and increased reload speed
- Rico – More bullet bounces
- Amber – Main attack fires two streams. Furthermore, Amber spills oil while moving
- Colette – Fires shots to her sides while using her Super
- Fang – Increased health, Super range, and super charge rate
- Juju – Increased Gris-Gris size and health
- Finx – Super activates around Finx, follows him while moving
- Draco – Draco stays mounted on Dragon until defeated
- Kenji – Increased reload speed
Overall, that includes all Wasabi Powers in Brawl Stars. But how exactly can you earn these powers before they leave forever?
How to get Wasabi Powers in Brawl Stars?
To get Wasabi Powers in Brawl Stars, you must get Sushi Rolls. Sushi Rolls give you a random reward like a Wasabi Power, Coins, Pins, Power Points, Sprays, Bling, Credits and more. But if you just want Wasabi Powers, here are your chances of getting one with each Sushi Pull:
- Hot Wasabi Power – 20%
- Extra Hot Wasabi Power – 15%
- Crazy Hot Wasabi Power – 10%
- Inferno Hot Wasabi Power – 5%
To get Sushi Rolls, players have a variety of options. Here's a list of different ways to earn them:
- Winning your second and sixth game of the day
- Purchasing Rolls for Gems or money from the Supercell Store
- Earn Sushi Rolls from the Mega Buffet event
- Complete Special Quests
- Participate in Daily Contests
- Receive them for free from the shop
Overall, that includes all Wasabi Powers and how to get them in Brawl Stars. We hope this guide helps you how you can unlock more Powers to improve your favorite brawlers. Meanwhile, check out the other new content in the latest season, like Jae-Yong and the new Brawl Pass.
