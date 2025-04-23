In this Oblivion Remastered guide, we'll go over every Guild Faction in the game, and how you can join their ranks. While not necessary for the completion of the main story, Guilds offer players a chance to experience more stories in Cyrodil by joining different groups. Whether you want to be part of the Fighers Guild, Mages Guild, or even the Thieves Guild, we've got you covered.

All Guilds in Oblivion Remastered – How to Join Them

Overall, Oblivion Remastered features five Guilds:

Guild How to Join Fighters Guild Speak to a figher's guild representative (located Anvil, Chorrol, or Cheydinhal) Mages Guild Speak a Mage's Guild Hall Leader (Located in every city except Kvatch/Imperial City) The Arena Speak to the Blademaster located in the Arena The Dark Brotherhood Murder an innocent civilian, then sleep (read below for more details) The Thieves Guild Three Methods: A) Speak to Beggars in Imperial City Waterfront & Ask about the Gray Fox

B) Get arrested for thievery

C) Locate secret meeting spot (Garden of Dareloth in Waterfront District at midnight)

How to Join Mages Guild and Fighters in Oblivion

Firstly, joining the Mage's Guild and Fighters Guild are among the easiest guilds to join. All you need to do is speak to a representative (Fighters) or Guild Hall Leader (Mages) to join. Even if you are still unsure who to speak to, just visit their Guild Halls and ask around. NPCs will often tell you who you need to speak too. Furthermore, we also recommend joining these guilds first. They'll give you solid experience at both basic combat and magic use.

How Do You Join The Arena in Oblivion?

When you feel ready for a battle, join The Arena by simply going to it. The Blademaster, Owyn, is located inside the Arena. Speak to him and join the blue team. Overall, the Arena makes for the easiest Guild to join and complete. Just win a series of battles to become the Grand Champion. Furthermore, make sure to do Agronak gro-Malo's quest before heading to the final fight to make your life easier!

Joining the Thieves Guild & Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion

Both the Thieves Guild and Dark Brotherhood are a bit trickier to join, but still relatively easy.

For The Dark Brotherhood, you must take an innocent life before going to sleep. If this is your first time playing Oblivion, you may be scared to kill a potential quest-giver, or just go to prison in general. Fear not, for we listed a few NPCs below who you can kill with no worries:

Adoring Fan: If you completed The Arena questline, an Adoring fan offers to follow you around. Lead him into a secluded area (preferably, a wild area away from a city) and put him down. Fortunately, he respawns in a few days, still ready to give you a backrub on command

Agronak gro-Malo: Complete his side quest before completing The Arena to get a free kill and an easy pass into the Brotherhood

Adventurer: Sometimes you may find an Orc Adventurer traveling through a cave. While I personally like these fellow explorers, you may kill one without incurring a bounty.

Arena enemies: If you successfully cast a fear or demoralization spell on an Arena enemy, killing them counts as murder.

There are many other NPCs you can technically kill, but try to make sure it isn't anybody associated with a quest. After committing murder, Lucien Lachance visits you after your next slumber.

Players have three different methods of joining the Thieves Guild in Oblivion Remastered:

Raise your bounty, get arrested, and go to jail. After your release, a representative of the Thieves Guild informs you of a secret meeting at the Garden of Dareloth at midnight.

In the Imperial City, look for a wanted poster of the Gray Fox. Then, speak to residents of the city, who will tell you about the beggars and their special connection with the Gray Fox. Beggars can be found anywhere in the City, and after some persuasion, they'll tell you about the meeting.

Speak to City-Swimmer, the Argonian, in Bravil. After listening to her, ask “Gosh. The Thieves Guild? What's that?”. Afterwards, you'll have the option to talk about the Gray Fox. She then tells you about the meeting in Dareloth.

Once you go to Dareloth, prepare to have your skills tested right away. You're free to join the guild at any time, but we recommend waiting until you increase your stealth and lock-picking. Furthermore, try obtaining gear that increases your stealth, and a good personality goes a long way!

All Oblivion Remastered Factions & How to Join Them

Oblivion offers many other factions for the player to join throughout their journey. Some of them you automatically join throughout the story, while others require you to explore the world, complete quests, and more. The experiences here aren't as in-depth as a full-fledged guild, but are still worth checking out. For your convenience, we created a list of all Factions in Oblivion, and how to join them:

Faction How to Join Blackwood Company Joined during Fighters Guild Questline (Temporary) The Blades Offer received from Jauffre after bringing Martin Septim to Cloud Ruler Temple Court Of Madness Joined during Shivering Isles DLC (Duke of Mania or Dementia) Knights of the Nine Joined during Knights of the Nine DLC Knights of the Thorn Keep Farwil alive during the quest – “The Wayward Knight” Knights of the White Stallion Complete Quest – “Knights of the White Stallion” in Leyawiin Mythic Dawn Joined during Main Questline (Temporary) Nine Divines Complete Quest – “Knights of the Nine Pilgrimage” Order of the Dragon Complete the Main Quest

The Order of the Virtuous Blood Complete Quest “Order of the Virtuous Blood” and kill Seridur

Overall, that includes all the known Guilds and Factions in Oblivion, and how to join them. We hope this guide helped you make sense of each guild and faction. But prepare yourself, for each guild offers many quests that take you on perilous adventures!

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.