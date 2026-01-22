Atomic Heart DLC 4 is on the way, with a new teaser revealing its release window, as well as a new enemy type. DLC 4 marks the last expansion for Mundfish's First-Person Shooter, which launched back in 2023. This new story expansion finishes the storylines from the game's longer ending, which was continued with the second and third DLC. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Atomic Heart DLC 4 Teaser, Release Window, and New Enemy Details

Atomic Heart developer Mundfish released a new Teaser for DLC 4, announcing a release window of Spring, 2026. In this new Teaser, we get a glimpse of the complex we'll be exploring. Players who beat DLC 3 may recognize this area, which the developer is referring to as Facility 3826's most “classified” area.

Atomic Heart DLC 4 Gameplay

DLC 4 will likely feature the same gameplay experience we've come to expect from the previous expansions. At its heart, Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter. This DLC is no exception, as you'll control P-3 once again in his crusade against CHAR-les.

From the Teaser, we're able to identify a new, but technically old enemy. This enemy shares a similar design with the Burlak, a common machine seen often in the main story. These bots were never enemies in the main game, but we look forward to fighting them nonetheless.

DLC 4 Story (WARNING – SPOILERS)

Atomic Heart DLC follows one of two endings (specifically, the game's longer ending). After P-3 escaped Limbo and returned Ekaterina to her Twin body, the two Nechaev's will finally get revenge against Chariton Zahkarov. Therefore, you need to play Trapped In Limbo and Enchantment Under the Sea to get the full picture.

While only P-3 and Twin have been shown in the teasers for DLC, we wonder if we'll see any characters introduced in DLC 3. Kolya, Nastya, and the Hunter all escaped the Neptune Complex with P-3, so we may see them again.

Considering the DLC is centered around CHAR-les, we know the big baddie will be in this DLC. We're curious if this means we'll fight the Jelly Man, once and for all. And of course, we expect to see Granny Zina, who has appeared in every DLC except for Trapped in Limbo.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Atomic Heart DLC 4 Release Window. We look forward to diving into the final chapter of the first game as we await the launch of Atomic Heart 2.

Atomic Heart launched February 21st for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game received generally mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

