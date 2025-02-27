Finx, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at his attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Finx is a powerful brawler with the ability to control time. Without further ado, let's take a look at Finx, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Finx Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Overall, there are three ways to get Finx in Brawl Stars:

Unlock him for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when he releases on Thursday, February 6th, 2024. Make sure Finx is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking him.

You can also potentially unlock him from a Mythic (1.90%) or Legendary (5.43%) Starr Drop.

Purchase the Finx Value Pack from the Shop for $19.99 USD (Limited Time Deal) Overall, the Value Pack includes Finx, 5000 Coins, 80 Gems, eight pins, a new spray, and the Jurassic Finx Skin

for $19.99 USD (Limited Time Deal)

Brawl Stars Finx Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Finx's Main Attack, Chronocast, is a ranged attack that shoots three projectiles (1 main projectile, and two side projectiles). They have a long range, with the main projectile dealing more damage. The side projectiles deal 50% of the main projectile's damage.

Finx's Super, Time Warp, creates a small field that:

Decreases the speed of enemy projectiles

Increases the speed of teammate projectiles

Provides a damage buff for Finx

Of course, to receive these three benefits, you or your enemy projectile must actually cross through the Super in order for it to take effect.

The stats below represent Finx's stats during his release, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Chronocast Main Damage Chronocast Side Damage 1 3600 900 450 2 3960 990 495 3 4320 1080 540 4 4680 1170 585 5 5040 1260 630 6 5400 1350 675 7 5760 1440 720 8 6120 1530 765 9 6480 1620 810

10 6840 1710 855 11 7200 1800 900

Brawl Stars Finx Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Finx has two gadgets at launch:

Back to the Finxture – “Finx steps back in time, returning to the position and ammo he had three seconds ago”

“Finx steps back in time, returning to the position and ammo he had three seconds ago” No Escape – “Finx's next center projectile from his main attack freezes the enemy in time for two seconds, making them unable to take actions for the duration, but also making them immune to any damage.”

Additionally, Finx has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Hieroglyph Halt – “Finx reduces the reload speed of any enemy Brawlers hit by his main attack by 30% for 3 seconds.”

“Finx reduces the reload speed of any enemy Brawlers hit by his main attack by 30% for 3 seconds.” Primer – “Damage dealt only from Finx's projectiles that are sped up by Time Warp, will increase the Super duration by 0.25 seconds each.”

Furthermore, Finx can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Finx Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

Honestly, both of Finx's gadgets are fine, but neither of them are game-breaking. Personally, we prefer No Escape so I can give me and my teammates time to catch up and complete the objective. Back to the Finxture is nice if you're in a tight spot. However, enemies can also just travel to the spot you used your gadget in and wait for you to arrive.

We prefer Hieroglyph Halt for Finx's Star Power. Simply put, Primer does not add enough time to Finx's super to make it extremely useful. Even if you land three shots, you only receive a 0.75s extension on your Super's duration. Hieroglyph Halt will help you keep enemies struggling for ammo.

Lastly, we recommend the Damage Gear, as well as a Shield or Health Gear to keep Finx alive. However, if you like his gadgets, feel free to use Gadget Cooldown, which should help you use your gadget a lot more often.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Finx In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Knockout/Bounty/Wipeout

Finx's long-range attacks and time warping capabilities make him a great brawler in any of these modes. Often times, these modes' maps favor long-range brawlers who can keep themselves safe from a distance. Meanwhile. Finx's wide attack range can help him at least deal damage and prevent the enemy from healing.

Gem Grab

Finx's long-range attack serves him well here. He can deal damage to potential gem grabbers before they swarm the middle of the map. Plus, with his Super, he can give his teammates an advantage when trying to dominate the map. But he serves better in a support role, rather than Gem Grabber.

Duo Showdown

With a teammate, Finx can cause some headaches in Duo Showdown. He can start chipping at Boxes from a long distance, helping him power up faster. Furthermore, his Super and Hieroglyph Halt Star Power will make him stronger while draining enemies of their ammo.

Hot Zone

With Finx's long-range attack, he'll keep enemies away from the Hot Zone. And considering how small the Zone is, you can use Finx's super to pick apart foes with ease. Plus, his Hieroglyph Halt will prevent defending enemies in the Hot Zone from attacking too much. He'll make a great addition to any team comp in this mode!

Brawl Stars Finx Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Finx In?

Brawl Ball

Finx is not well equipped to deal with Brawl Ball's best and brightest. While he deals a good amount of damage, he doesn't have enough tools in his arsenal to keep enemies at bay. Furthermore, his HP isn't high enough for him to risk running the ball into the net. While he's not a bad selection thanks to his No Escape Gadget, there's better options you can pick from.

Heist

Finx's main attack deals an okay amount of damage, but it's not fast enough to really cause mayhem on the Heist safe. However, his long range will enable him to pick it off from afar. But in terms of defense and DPS, Finx isn't the #1 option here.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Finx Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking him. And we hope you enjoy using Finx!

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Finx Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking him. And we hope you enjoy using Finx!