Glowbert, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at his attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Gigi is a standard-range brawler who specializes in dealing damage over time. Without further ado, let's take a look at Glowbert, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Glowbert Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Overall, there are two ways to get Glowbert in Brawl Stars:

Unlock him for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when she releases on February 5nd, 2026 Make sure Glowbert is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking her.

Purchase the Glowbert Early Access Pack (Releases on January 23rd, 2026)

You can also potentially unlock him from a: Mythic (2.53%) or Legendary (2.17%) Starr Drop. A Mega Box (0.2%) Mythic (3.25%), Legendary (5.43%), or Ultra Chaos Drop (24.75%)



Brawl Stars Glowbert Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Glowbert's main attack, Glowbeam, lets him fire a beam at both friends and foes, which tethers onto them. It deals initial damage when making contact with an enemy, and continues to deal damage every second Glowbert is connected to them. If Glowbert fires his beam at a teammate, he'll heal them instead. Glowbert can tether onto one enemy and one ally at the same time. The target can break free from the Tether if they:

Defeat Glowbert

Escape Glowbert's line of sight

Get far away from Glowbert to cut off the tether

Glowbert's beam will begin to flicker when his tether is about to disconnect. The connection can be re-established if Glowbert can re-establish a line of sight.

Glowbert's Super, Creep from the Deep, lets him fire off a piercing, cone-shaped blast which damages enemies. But the real catch with this ability is that it causes enemies to forcefully run away from him. Additionally, they will be slowed down, and will be unable to attack, Super, or use a Hypercharge during this brief period. Defeating Glowbert or waiting for the Super to end is the only way to remove the effect.

Furthermore, Glowbert possesses a Trait that lets him charge his Super by healing himself and his allies. The charge rate scales with each Power Level.

The stats below represent Glowbert's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Glowbeam Initial Damage (Damage Per second) Glowbeam Heal/Sec Super Damaage 1 3400 250 (500/sec) 450 750 2 3740 275 (550/sec) 495 825 3 4080 300 (600/sec) 540 900 4 4420 325 (650/sec) 585 975 5 4760 350 (700/sec) 630 1050 6 5100 375 (750/sec) 675 1125 7 5440 400 (800/sec) 720 1200 8 5780 425 (850/sec) 765 1275 9 6120 450 (900/sec) 810 1350

10 6460 475 (950/sec) 855 1425 11 6800 500 (1000/sec) 900 1500

Brawl Stars Glowbert Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Glowbert has two gadgets at launch:

Slippery Savior – “Glowbert dashes in a target direction, healing himself and teammates on arrival.”

“Glowbert dashes in a target direction, healing himself and teammates on arrival.” More Lumens! – “Glowbert supercharges his glowbeam tethers, doubling damage/healing briefly”

Additionally, Glowbert has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Biotic Ecosystem – “If Glowbert is tethered to an enemy and teammate at the same time, it will reduce enemy damage by 20% and increase the teammates damage by 20%.”

“If Glowbert is tethered to an enemy and teammate at the same time, it will reduce enemy damage by 20% and increase the teammates damage by 20%.” Parasitism – “Tethering to an enemy also heals Glowbert for 50% of the damage dealt.”

Furthermore, Gigi can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Glowbert Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

Both of Glowbert's gadgets are great and are definitely worth unlocking. Personally, I prefer Slippery Savior because it provides Glowbert with another means of escape. His dash can allow him to escape from enemies and heal himself and allies as well. Besides his Super, Glowbert has no other way of keeping close-range brawlers at bay. More Lumens' healing and damage buff is great, but doesn't last long enough to make it feel viable.

For Star Powers, we prefer Parasitism because it simply works more easily. Biotic Ecosystem requires you to be connected with both a friend and foe, whereas Parasitism only requires you to stick to an enemy. It's much easier and simpler to just focus on one enemy who is actively trying to escape your tether. But if you're a good Glowbert, Biotic Ecosystem may feel more rewarding.

For Gears, we recommend using a Gadget Cooldown and Shield Gear. At 6800 HP in Level 11, Glowbert could use the extra protection. And since his gadgets take some time to charge, it may be useful to decrease their cooldown.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Glowbert In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Gem Grab

Glowbert provides solid support in the classic 3v3 mode. His beam can keep enemies at bay and teammates alive at the same time. Furthermore, he can use his Slippery Savior Gadget if he needs to make a mad dash for Gems while healing himself. Overall, Glowbert is a solid choice for his map control and support abilities.

Hot Zone

Glowbert can keep teammates in the Hot Zone alive while scaring off enemies with his Super. Furthermore, by pairing Slippery Savior and Parasitism, Glowbert can maximize his healing, making it tougher for enemies to take him down. Pair him with other great Brawlers like Tara and EMZ to really dominate the zone.

Brawl Stars Glowbert Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Glowbert In?

Heist

Glowbert's low DPS makes him useless when damaging the heist safe. Furthermore, he does not deal enough damage on his own to take down oncoming attackers. While his healing can keep teammates alive, his main priority should be the objective.

Solo Showdown

Glowbert's low DPS will cause him to struggle in Solo Showdown. His biggest problem will be destroying multiple boxes at once, making it hard for him to grind Power Cubes.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Gigi Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Gigi!

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Gigi Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Gigi!