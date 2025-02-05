We've got the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. It's a Super Bowl LVII rematch as the Chiefs and Eagles will duke it out again for the Lombardi Trophy. Kansas City is on the verge of making history with three Super Bowl victories. But the Eagles have upgraded since their last Super Bowl, signing and drafting players like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, and more. However, only one team can win it all in the final game of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 and win Super Bowl LIX. Patrick Mahomes propelled his team to victory with four touchdown passes as the defense was able to contain Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts. Although the Eagles had a chance at the end for a game-winning drive, their shot at redemption was shut down.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 7 7 7 7 28 PHI 7 3 6 7 23

The Chiefs were the first team to put points on the board. DeAndre Hopkins kicked things off with a 19 Yd touchdown reception. But the Eagles responded shortly after when Saquon Barkley pounded it into the end zone for 1 Yd.

However, things started getting out of hand in the second quarter. While Patrick Mahomes tossed another TD pass (this time to Marquise Brown), the Eagles could only respond with a field goal before the half expired. Then, the Chiefs extended their lead with another touchdown pass (Travis Kelce) to make it 21-10.

Philadelphia closed the gap with another TD run from Barkley, but Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball on the two-point conversion. To make matters worse, the Chiefs responded with yet another TD drive. This time, Xavier Worthy caught a 21 Yd pass to put KC up 28-16.

But all was not lost yet for the Birds. Jalen Hurts connected with Jahan Dotson on a 29 Yd touchdown pass with over three minutes left. Down 28-23, the Eagles would need to make a stop on defense before scoring the game-winning touchdown.

While they managed to stop the Chiefs' offense and get the ball back, the Eagles' offense was quickly shut out. Unable to run due to the low amount of time, Jalen Hurts only earned six yards before being sacked on 4th down. And with that, the Chiefs kneeled the ball en route to victory.

Perhaps the craziest stat here was that four different Chiefs' receivers scored a touchdown. Hopkins, Worthy, Kelce, and Brown all contributed to the win. Philadelphia boasts a talented secondary, but perhaps the Chiefs' depth at receiver was too much. Even without star WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City managed.

With the win, the Chiefs make history as they become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. The Eagles, meanwhile, now drop to 1-4 all time in the Super Bowl, with two losses coming from Kansas City. But with the talent these teams possess, it's not crazy to conceive they'll meet again on this stage. But in the meantime, let's just enjoy the real game, which takes place this Sunday.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

KC – DeAndre Hopkins 19 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker kick), 5:53 (KC 7-0)

PHI – Saquon Barkley, 1 Yd run (Jake Elliott kick), 1:08 (Tied 7-7)

Second Quarter:

KC – Marquise Brown 4 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker kick), 6:14 (KC 14-7)

PHI – Jake Elliott, 23 Yd FG, 0:30 (KC 14-10)

Third Quarter:

KC – Travis Kelce 9 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker kick), 10:07 (KC 21-10)

PHI – Saquon Barkley, 1 Yd run (two-point conversion failed), 2:59 (KC 21-16)

Fourth Quarter:

KC – Xavier Worthy 21 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker kick), 12:50 (KC 28-16)

PHI – Jahan Dotson 29 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott kick), 3:37 (KC 28-23)

Overall, that wraps up our Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LIX Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, and we look forward to another season of simulations. When Madden 26 launches, you can be sure we'll simulate more games to see how accurate the game is at predicting NFL games.

Feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went 194-90 since Week 1 of the Regular Season. Overall, we'd say that's a pretty solid record for a video game. We look forward to seeing if Madden 26 will do an even better job in the 2025-2026 season.

