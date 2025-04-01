A new Clash of Clans x WWE Event adds Superstars Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, and more to the game. As we approach WrestleMania 41, WWE fans will see some of their favorite wrestlers in the game, serving as reimagined versions of units within the game. But when does the event start, and what Superstars will we see in the game? Let's dive right in and take a look at the Clash of Clans x WWE event.

Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker Headline Clash of Clans x WWE ClashaMania Event

On April 1st, 2025, the following Wrestlers will appear in Clash of Clans during the WWE ClashaMania event leading up to WrestleMania 41:

Cody Rhodes – The Barbarian King

– The Barbarian King The Undertaker – Grand Warden

– Grand Warden Rhea Ripley – Archer Queen

– Archer Queen Bianca Belair – Royal Champion

– Royal Champion Rey Mysterio – Minion Prince

– Minion Prince Kane – P.E.K.K.A.

– P.E.K.K.A. Becky Lynch – Valkyrie

– Valkyrie Jey Us0 – Thrower

Furthermore, during the event, players will see WWE themed environments. Additionally, other features include new gameplay events, Easter Eggs, and cosmetics. And through ought the month, expect the following events to arrive in April:

1st-30th: Town Hall 4 player and above receive YEETer at the beginning of the season

1st-11th: Clan War Leagues

2nd-30th: Village transforms into WWE-themed arena

2nd-18th: WWE Season Challenges. Additionally, new opportunity to take on OverlordRHODES' Village.

4th-30th: New Hero Skins – King Cody, Brutality Queen (Rhea Ripley), Prince Mysterio, Darkness Warden (The Undertaker), and the RoyalEST.

8th-30th: Army Camps turn into Fighting Rings

14th-20th: Gold Rush co-operative Clan Event to collect Gold Nuggets

22nd-28th: Clan Games

Overall, Supercell filled out the month with some pretty exciting events. Furthermore, there's opportunities here to earn new skins, participate in Clan events, and see a new theme which only lasts for a limited time.

Cody Rhodes headlines the event, and apparently, he's been a big fan of the game for quite some time. ““I’ve spent years building my legacy in WWE, but it’s time for fans to know where I’ve landed most of my victories, in Clash of Clans,” Rhodes said. “

“As OverlordRhodes, I don’t defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn’t about playing fair in the ring, it’s about ruling the battlefield. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I’m stepping in with one goal – absolute victory. I’ve waited a long time for this moment, and now that I've arrived, there’s no stopping me.”

It's not the first time the defending Undisputed WWE Champion has headlined a video game. Last year, he was the cover athlete of WWE 2K25, which released just before he defeated Roman Reigns for the title. But now the pressure's on Rhodes, who'll need to defend his title. Personally, I'm just curious to see if The Undertaker makes another surprise appearance.

In the meantime, though, Rhodes, WWE fans, and Clash of Clans players can all enjoy the ClashaMania event to celebrate the upcoming event. Overall, the ClashaMania event lasts until April 30th, giving you plenty of time to go check it out!

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans x WWE event, which features Cody Rhodes, the Undertaker, Rhea Ripley and many more. We hope you enjoy the event as we await WrestleMania 41.

