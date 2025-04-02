The Donkey Kong Bananza Release Date has been revealed, with a new trailer showing off gameplay and more. This new title sees DK undergo another exciting adventure full of destructible environments and more! Featuring his new re-design seen in Mario Kart World, the new DK game also brings a new story for fans to enjoy. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Donkey Kong Bananza Release Date – July 17th, 2025

The Donkey Kong Bananza Release Date is Thursday, July 17th, 2025. It launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 and costs $69.99 USD.

Donkey Kong Bananza Gameplay

Donkey Kong Bananza is 3D video game with destructible environments playing a key role in the gameplay. DK can use his punches to pulverize land around him to find secrets and treasures scattered across the world. He can also pick up enemies and objects to cause even more mayhem.

Our titular protagonist has other moves at his disposal. He can climb walls, roll into enemies, ride on carts and other objects, and ground pound. Overall, you'll need to use DK's wide variety of skills and abilities to traverse the world and progress.

But Bananza's gameplay also features 2D sections reminiscent of titles like Donkey Kong Country. Throughout your adventure, you'll fight different enemies and bosses, all while you navigate through the story. At least DK will meet some friends along the way who will help him on his journey.

Donkey Kong Bananza Story

The game's story follows Donkey Kong as he adventures through the Underground World. You'll explore different regions as you crash, slam, and swing your way down and unlock new treasures, including Golden Bananas.

But Donkey Kong isn't alone. A group called VoidCo, made up of villainous apes, also has their eyes set on the prize. Unfortunately, they're stealing all of the bananas, and it's up to you to get them back. Fortunately, our protagonist knows how to punch and pulverize his way around.

Donkey Kong is joined by a character, but it's not Diddy or Dixie, but a new character entirely. Together, they'll work together to stop VoidCo and recover the Golden Bananas.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the Donkey Kong Bananza Release Date, Gameplay, and more. We look forward to another groundbreaking adventure featuring one of Nintendo's oldest mascots. We'll see you swinging out to action this summer!

