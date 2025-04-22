We've got the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all.. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Memphis Grizzliess in Game 2 112-104. Memphis played a lot better this time around, but they failed to secure their first win of the series. Furthermore, the Thunder scored 40 points in the fourth quarter, propelling them to victory over the Grizzlies.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MEM 27 21 26 30 104 OKC 25 24 23 40 112

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander demonstrated his MVP-caliber play, dropping 44 points in the win. Additionally, he earned three steals and a block, along with four rebounds and five assists. It was a good thing he put up those numbers, because nobody else on the team scored more than 12 points in the win. However, Isaiah Hartenstein did contribute to the win, earning 16 rebounds during the game.

Ja Morant was the only Grizzlies player to score 20+ points in the win, and no player on the team managed to earn 10 rebounds. While Desmond Bane dropped 18 points, he also turned the ball over three times. Overall, it wasn't a very efficient day for Memphis' offense.

Furthermore, the Thunder made good use of their rebounds. Overall, they earned 60 rebounds compared to the Grizzlies' 41. This helped contribute to the win, especially late in the game.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Grizzlies STAT Thunder 38/81 (47%) Field Goals 41/90 (46%) 11/30 (37%) Three Pointers 10/29 (34%) 17/20 (85%) Free Throws 20/26 (77%) 6 Offensive Rebounds 20 35 Defensive Rebounds 40 6 Steals 8 2 Blocks 3 8 (10) Turnovers (Points Off) 6 (12) 15 Team Fouls 12

4 Biggest Lead 8 24:24 Time of Possession 23:34

With the win, the Thunder take a 2-0 lead in the series, which makes for a great start for them. The sooner they can end this series, the more time they have to rest and recover for the next round. Furthermore, less games means less chance for injury to core players. However, the team still needs to win two more games to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, Memphis now trails 0-2 in this series. Although they played much better here than in Game 1, the fact is they're two games away from losing their season. Memphis survived a scare in the Play-In Tournament, and they'll need to do the same here in order to advance. We'll see if they can make history.

That wraps up our Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

