The Thunder host the Grizzlies on Tuesday in Game 2! The Thunder dominated in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, winning by 51 points, so this is a big game to see if the Grizzlies can get back on track. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies finished with a 48-34 record and need to get back on track after a 131-80 loss in Game 1. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane are the keys to getting back on track. They have so much potential as a team, and can give the Thunder a series, but after Game 1, it won't be easy. The Grizzlies need to bounce back after how much Game 1 spun out of control for them.

The Thunder finished the year with a 68-14 record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber season has carried the Thunder. Jalen Williams is also back, and with Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have a fantastic core, which they showcased in their 51-point win in Game 1. They have a loaded roster on full display in Game 1 and momentum in Game 2.

Here are the Grizzlies-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Grizzlies-Thunder Game 2 Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +15 (-110)

Moneyline: +750

Oklahoma City Thunder: -15 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Grizzlies Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies' offense has been one of the best in the NBA all season and can bounce back. They were the second-best scoring offense, averaging 121.7 points per game, eighth in field-goal percentage at 47.9%, and 11th in three-point shooting at 36.7% from behind the arc.

Five Grizzlies players are averaging more than double digits in scoring, despite only two scoring over double digits in Game 1. Morant has been the most dominant player on offense, averaging 23.2 points per game. He is also the engine that makes everything go on this offense, averaging 7.3 per game. Jackson Jr. is second in scoring, averaging 22.2, and then Bane rounds out the top three, averaging 19 points per game.

Morant, Jackson Jr., and Bane make all of this work on offense. Memphis has a great offense and can bounce back, but it won't be easy against the Thunder's elite defense. This is an X-factor for Game 2.

The Grizzlies' defense has been a step behind their offense and had all sorts of issues in Game 1. They were 24th in points allowed at 116.9 per game, fourth in total field-goal percentage defense at 45.6% from the field, and 15th in three-point defense at 36% from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies' frontcourt has been a massive strength this season. Zach Edey is the team's best rebounder, averaging 8.3 per game. Two players average at least one block, and Jackson is the team leader with 1.5 per game, just ahead of Edey. This perimeter defense has also been excellent, with five players averaging at least one steal. Scotty Pippen Jr. is the team leader in steals, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Grizzlies have had consistency issues all season, and the Thunder's offense blitzed them. The Grizzlies have pieces on defense, and should play better, but how much better is the question.

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder's offense has been highly consistent and dominated in Game 1. They were fourth in scoring at 120.5 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage at 48.2%, and sixth in three-point percentage at 37.4%.

Seven different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star and the engine that drives this offense. The MVP favorite, he averages 32.7 points per game and leads the team in assists at 6.4 per game this season. Williams is second, averaging 21.6 points per game, while Holmgren rounds out the top three, averaging 15 points per game.

The Thunder has so much balance and is highly efficient. They dominated the first game and are primed for another big game in Game 2.

The Thunder's defense has been outstanding this year and showcased its dominance in Game 1. They were third in scoring defense at 107.6 points per game, first in field goal defense at 43.6%, and first in three-point defense at 34.2%.

The frontcourt has been tremendous and a significant strength for the Thunder. Isaiah Hartenstein is the leading rebounder with 10.7 per game, but Holmgren is right behind him with eight per game. Holmgren is also the block leader, averaging 2.2 per game, and is one of the best in the entire NBA. The on-ball defense has also been great for Oklahoma City, with five different defenders averaging at least one steal, and Cason Wallace leads the team, averaging 1.8 per game.

This defense has been great, and they can shut down any offense in the NBA. They dominated in Game 1 and are again primed for a massive game. They held this offense to 80 points and can do it again.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Thunder were extremely dominant in Game 1, and it's hard to bet against them in Game 2. Still, the Grizzlies were embarrassed and should keep this game closer than Game 1. The Thunder win, but the Grizzlies get the cover late.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +15 (-110)