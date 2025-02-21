PGA Tour 2K25 MyPLAYER allows you to use a Rebirth feature when creating a new character. This mechanic makes for a great way to try out new builds and level them up faster. But what is Rebirth, and how do you unlock it? In this guide, we'll show you everything you need to know about Rebirth in PGA Tour 2K25.

How Do You Get Rebirth In PGA Tour 2K25?

To use the Rebirth feature in PGA Tour 2K25, one of your MyPLAYERs must reach an OVR of 90 or higher. Once you've done so, go to the MyPLAYER Screen and create a new player. A pop-up should appear on your screen saying “Rebirth Unlocked”. You will then receive 24 free AP to spend on your character.

For those new to PGA Tour 2K, Rebirth essentially lets you create a new MyPLAYER but with a free headstart. The free 24 AP you receive for a Rebirth character can be used to bump your OVR from 65 to somewhere between 73-74. Furthermore, your Rebirth MyPLAYER can be any archetype. It does not have to be the same archetype as your 90+ OVR MyPLAYER.

Rebirth is a great way to create a new character without starting from scratch. You'll be able to try new archetypes, or distribute your AP in different areas than before. Having multiple MyPLAYER builds can also come useful for those who like to play online. Competitive players might want to use different builds fr different reasons

Of course, getting your first character to a 90 OVR will be the most time-consuming task in this process. But just keep playing, redeem any new locker codes, complete quests, and earn VC and you'll be there in no time. Plus, if you play on a higher difficulty, you'll receive more for every event you complete.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Rebirth in PGA Tour 2K25. We hope this guide helps you understand how the feature works, and how to unlock it. We wish you the best of luck in creating the best Golfer build possible.

If you're new to PGA Tour 2K25, check out our own Beginner's Guide for MyCAREER. From character creation to the sponsorships and more, we'll cover the basics for you. See you on the greens as you pave your path to glory.

