In this PGA Tour 2K25 Guide, we'll show you how to get XP and VC fast. XP is used to level up your character and earn rewards from the Clubhouse Season Pass. Meanwhile VC is used to upgrade your character's attributes, purchase Clubhouse tier skips, and other items within the game. It suffices to say you'll want both of these to get the most out of your experience. But how do you get them quickly?

How do you get XP & VC in PGA Tour 2K25?

The following methods can be used to get XP & VC faster in PGA Tour 2K25:

Playing on Harder Difficulties

Completing Challenges & Quests

Playing Online

Purchasing VC with real money

Firstly, the best way to earn XP & VC faster is to simply play MyCAREER on harder difficulties. The harder your competition, the more you'll earn. Essentially, the more rounds you play, the more you earn. This provides the most consistent way to earn rewards, too.

While you play MyCAREER, keep a lookout for any Challenges and Quests you can complete to get more bang for your buck. These challenges and quests also offer additional rewards sometimes upon completion.

If you like to play online, playing Online matches and wagering VC can net you a good amount. However, we don't recommend this unless you're really confident in your skills. But if you're in a casual society and you're really good, feel free to try.

Lastly, players can purchase VC with real money. Again, we do not recommend this method because you shouldn't spend real money when you can earn VC & XP for free. Therefore, stray away from this method if you can.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to get XP and VC fast in PGA Tour 2K25. Feel free to use any or all of these methods to earn the most important resources to develop your MyPLAYER. Plus, you'll receive some sweet rewards from the Clubhouse Pass. Make sure to check out the full list of rewards for Season 1!

Lastly, for more gaming and Golf news, visit ClutchPoints.